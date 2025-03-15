03/15/2025



Updated at 9:46 p.m.





Second consecutive defeat of Insolac Caja 87, that collapsed in the second half of the clash that measured it last day with the Córdoba Coto and has not reacted during his visit to the colista del Colista West Group of the Second Feba Teknei Bizkaia Zornotza that in the second half has been superior to the Verdirrojos. The Pupils of Eloy Ramírez endured in the first half, but a second half in which only 22 points were scored, a ballast was too heavy. Like the rebound, where box 87 was razed: it only caught 21 compared to 47 of the premises.

Between Herrera and Miladinovic They spurred the cajista score, which took the first advantage to the games four minutes after the game (5-9). Eloy Ramírez’s team tried to close the ring and only Bagayoko and Cardaci, with some fortune, managed to score, while, by Hispanic, It was Djedovic who assumed command of the operations with two minutes of the first quarter to be played (12-18). The match was balanced in the final stretch of the period with, again, Bagayoko and Cardaci as protagonists by Zornotzarra (22-23).

First Feb CB’s weight victory Naturavia Morón in Pisuerga (78-91) He does not arrive in time to fight for permanence in the first Feb, but the competitive spirit of CB Naturavia Morón is truly commendable, which with much less resources than all his rivals in the first Feb continues to fight each day without throwing the towel and this Saturday has gathered his second consecutive victory, the third of the season, giving the surprise in a historic court, Pisuerga. There he has won Real Valladolid and completed this modest Sevillian club a week for the memory of the Alameda Pavilion to Airgobook Ourense (89-59) last Tuesday. In Valladolid, after a very matched match until the end of the third quarter (58-62), the Naturavia accelerated in the last ten minutes (partial 20-29) to get a triumph of much value that still leaves it far from salvation in the first Feb but, what is doubtful, with the moral also recharged. Base Rafa García, with 17 points, three rebounds, two assists and 25 valuation, was the most prominent of the Aruncitanos, not forgetting the 16 points of José Alberto Jiménez in a very complete and choral encounter (96 collective assessment credits) by the set directed by Dani García.

The meeting plunged into an exchange of blows at the exit of the second quarter with cardaci and ardanza in a state of grace, while On the part of Sevillana was Franch the most active from the perimeter and assisting with mastery (35-35). The annotation chopped in the final stretch of the first half, without any of the teams finding the way to leave on the scoreboard (42-40).

He did not find the best sensations the Insolac Caja 87 after passing through changing rooms, which saw how the team of the Larrea neighborhood He left six advantage until he had to appear Franch from beyond the 6.75 arch to leave the rent in three in the Ecuador of the room (48-45). Alarms lit in the Hispanic team in the final stretch of the third quarter, when He came to fourteen points (64-51).









Teknei Bizkaia Zornotza (22+20+22+23): Meana (12), Sainz de la Maza (4), Salazar (5), Mazaira (7) and Niang (10) -initialquintet-; Cardaci (24), Bagayoko (9), Mendia, Taboada (3) and Ardanza (13).

Insolac Caja 87 (23+17+11+11): Franch (17), Herrera (5), Bilalovic (4), Djedovic (14) and Miladinovic (6)-initial fifteenth-, Latorre, Bertain (3), Rafa Santos (3), Serrano (10), Issanza-Baoko and Bulratovic.

Referees: Marín Abad and Cotta Ávila. Without eliminated. Twenty -first day of the west group of the second Feb. Larrea Sports Center

The Zornotza breaks the game

In the last quarter, the Insolac Caja 87 tried to match the bet, but was surpassed by A Teknei Bizkaia Zornotza better, which came to be placed with 25 advantage during the period to close the victory and leave the set of Eloy Ramírez with eleven triumphs in the table after 21 days played. Sunday, March 23, Box 87 will receive in the San Pablo Pavilion to the city of Huelva (12.30 hours).