The Tigres team is on vacation after winning the Clausura 2023 Tournament title against Chivas del Guadalajara,
It is expected that there will be minimal modifications to the feline club for the start of Opening 2023, however, due to the new modification to the regulation where the reduction of the elements not formed in Mexico is stipulated, those of the ‘U’ will have to end their relationship with one of its elements.
Who would be the two possible candidates?
According to the first reports, the candidates to leave the northern club are Igor Lichnovsky and nicholas lopez.
Both would have their hours counted in Tigres, although due to their good level of play that characterizes them, it would not be unusual for a national squad to raise their hand to take over their services if they leave Tigres.
One of the most requested is the Chilean defender. As we mentioned in 90min, clubs like Diablos Rojos del Toluca and Santos Laguna want the defender, Los escarlatas had a weak contest on the field and want to reinforce that area.
For their part, the Guerreros suffered the loss of Mateus Doria, so they are looking for a defender to replace that place.
With regard to ‘Diente’ López, the footballer did not enter into any plans since last tournament, however, due to a lack of candidates who were willing to pay for his signing and high payroll, they decided to say thank you and did not continue with the negotiations ,
