Andrea Rincón had a difficult night in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.). The jury not only harshly criticized her plate and her performance as a team captain, but also questioned her way of reacting to difficulties.

In yesterday’s broadcast, Monday, the participants who cooked in the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro were: Rincón, Hernán “El Loco” Montenegro, Alex Caniggia, Cande Vetrano, Gastón Dalmau and Claudia “Gunda” Fontán.

The challenge presented by the jury made up of Germán Martitegui, Damián Betular and Donato De Santis was twofold. They had to work as a team and, in addition, face unforeseen adversities.

Andrea Rincón had to act as captain of the team completed by Hernán Montenegro and Alex Caniggia.

When it came time to present the dishes to the three chefs for the tasting and the corresponding criticism, Rincón did not have an easy time.

The actress presented the recipe that she had been lucky enough to prepare together with her teammates: grouper fillet with a mattress of broad beans, bean salad and quinoa crunch.

Donato De Santis was lapidary: “I am in front of one of the dishes that I do not know whether to put among the worst of this contest”, he claimed.

“The objective here is to go to the next round and you are doing everything to stay in the elimination phase … There is nothing that is really rich in this dish,” he added.

Germán’s anger

In turn, Martitegui passed Rincón an invoice from one of the first team challenges: “You complained so much when María O’Donnell was your captain … You ranted so much saying that she didn’t help you and that she didn’t support you … . and today, destiny made you captain … I am not going to say anything else and I am going to retire to my place “.

Later, the chef added: “Andrea, I told you very clearly what today’s test consisted of. I told you that a group of cooks has to know how to work as a team and that for that, they need a leader to organize them. You didn’t. “.

“And I also told them that a group of cooks has to work in adversity and be able to adapt to problems,” continued Germán.

Germán Martitegui and Andrea Rincón sparked off at MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

Then, Andrea jumped indignantly: “In my defense, I say that I was also working and that we worked very well as a team. And if I had to work again, I would choose this team again.”

“I would put less passion …”, stopped her Martitegui. And she lashed out: “It is the passion with which I live, with which I walk …”. The chef was planted: “You can’t cook like this, you can’t handle a team like this.”

“I don’t play at anything because I’m a very bad loser,” Rincón replied. “Well, you said so,” Martitegui finished off, and Andrea gave an ironic laugh.

“I don’t know what you’re laughing at,” the jury member put the points. “I don’t think the same as you,” said the actress and assured that she had asked her two teammates if they needed something.

“It seems to me that you weren’t looking. Where were you?” Rincón challenged Germán. Seriously, he replied: “I’m here.” “But you were watching another movie, it wasn’t the same one we were watching,” she retorted. “You have to learn to be a leader,” the chef warned him.

The truth is that at the time of the definitions, Rincón and his team were the ones to lose: they obtained the gray aprons. That is to say, they will have to do their best in the playoffs next Thursday so as not to go directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

Those who went to “benefit Wednesday” were the players from the other team: Gastón Dalmau, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán and Cande Vetrano.

Claudia Fontán, Gastón Dalmau and Cande Vetrano went to the “Wednesday of benefits” of MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

ACE