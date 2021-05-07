Cristian Ritondo, national deputy of Together for Change, and the vice minister of Health of the province of Buenos Aires, Nicolas Kreplak, they starred this Thursday in a strong confrontation in social networks for the modality of tests against the coronavirus.

It all started when the opposition legislator published a screenshot of a headline on the declarations of the Buenosairean governor, Axel Kicillof, who said that “neither with the Justice nor with the means they are going to prevent that we take care of the Argentineans”.

Along with the image, he wrote on his official Twitter account: “If it is essential for the governor to take care of Argentines, let him explain to us why it prohibits the use of rapid tests. Testing the largest number of citizens is essential to be able to fight this second wave. “

Immediately, Kreplak left the crossing and went directly to Ritondo: “Cristian: COVID is a mandatory notification event. This means that all results must be uploaded to the National Surveillance System (SISA), therefore not the manipulation of the tests can become widespread without professional control. If you don’t know, don’t give your opinion“.

And he added: “Any test you have the necessary quality, is used in environments with biosafety standards, and under the surveillance conditions corresponding to this pandemic, it will be used. For that we continuously work with specialists, universities and colleges “.

If it is essential for the governor to take care of Argentines, let him explain to us why he prohibits the use of rapid tests. Testing the largest number of citizens is essential to be able to fight this second wave. pic.twitter.com/ifs2Wigw1I – Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) May 6, 2021

For his part, the JxC official quipped: “Nicolás: They want to centralize everything in a government that has shown be inefficient. The Buenos Aires citizens who are tested individually help to stop the contagion and the Government prohibits it. You have it clearDon’t you think it is better to be safe than sorry? “

The sanitarista maintained that the ruling party prevented “from the beginning of the pandemic, even with a irresponsible opposition at all times”.

Cristian: COVID is a mandatory notification event. This means that all the results must be uploaded to the National Surveillance System (SISA), therefore, the manipulation of the tests without professional control cannot be overcrowded. If you don’t know, don’t give your opinion. https://t.co/VkTmQswPFF – Nicolás Kreplak (@nkreplak) May 6, 2021

“Do not confuse efficiency with perfection, I only studied my whole life to do my best, but here you are the perfect ones. If you want to change the law, laburá. Hug, “he lunged.

To end the discussion, Ritondo tweeted: “Laburar is not locking everyone up for months without any plan. And rest assured that I worked, I work and I will work, those who do not promote work culture you are. Another for you”.

We prevent from the beginning of the pandemic, even with an irresponsible opposition at all times. Do not confuse efficiency with perfection, I only studied my whole life to do my best, but here you are the perfect ones. If you want to change the law, laburá. Hug https://t.co/YQLYy7OoVb – Nicolás Kreplak (@nkreplak) May 7, 2021

Laburar is not locking everyone up for months without any plan. And rest assured that I worked, I work and I will work, those who do not promote the culture of work are you. Another for you https://t.co/FTotuwsxX4 – Cristian Ritondo (@cristianritondo) May 7, 2021

Province prohibited the sale of rapid tests

The controversy that led to this crossing through social networks was born on Wednesday, when the Buenos Aires government prohibited the district’s pharmacies from selling rapid tests to detect the coronavirus that had approved the Anmat in mid-April.

He did so through the Official Gazette, after noting that these tests “They are for exclusive professional use” and that they should be used in clinical analysis laboratories.

It was also warned that there will be sanctions in case of non-compliance, and that “it will be in effect as long as the declaration of the state of health emergency“in the area of ​​the entire province, due to the coronavirus.

“It is clearly regulated in the covid-19 sanitary procedures, that any result must be loaded in the SISA (Argentine Integrated Health Information System) by a registered professional who is the owner of a laboratory authorized by the competent authority “, it was indicated in the Resolution.

DB