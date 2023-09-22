There is a ‘direct relationship’ between the emissions of Tata Steel in IJmuiden and the risk of illness among local residents. Residents of Wijk aan Zee live 2.5 months shorter due to emissions from the steel factory. This is the conclusion of the RIVM. That 2.5 months may still be an underestimate of the actual impact. Residents see their point confirmed. “Tata has always denied and downplayed this. Now it has been proven very clearly.”

