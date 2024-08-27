Dass Louis Klamroth seine Eingeladenen einander gegenüber platziert, hat keinen Effekt. Und Meinungen von der Straße holt der Moderator jetzt am liebsten selbst ein. Da reist er dann nach Plauen – „Ich war in Sachsen, um der Stimmung nachzuspüren“ –, tummelt sich kurz auf einem Umzug des CSD (Christopher Street Day), schaut bei den Rechten vorbei und macht zuletzt einen Abstecher zu einem Volksfest. Doch aus Hamburg eben mal einzufliegen, vielleicht nur für einen Drehtag, da kommt nicht unbedingt viel bei heraus.

Die neue Entfremdung

Man sucht den Protagonisten, der einem ins Mikrofon sagt, was dramaturgisch passt. Der Typ vom CSD, der besorgt ist wegen der Rechten, der Rechte, der sich über die Linken mit ihrer „Gendersprache“ aufregt. Beim Volksfest trifft Klamroth schließlich einen Mann, der nur raunt, dass mit der Wahl nun alles anders werde, man werde schon sehen. Was, ja was, das bleibt im Ungefähren. Das gilt auch für den Talkshowabend im Hause Klamroth.

Vice President of the Bundestag Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Alliance 90/The Greens) in the program “Hart aber Fair” on August 26, 2024. WDR/Dirk Borm

Before the broadcast, Jessy Wellmer showed a documentary on the situation in East Germany. The “Tagesthemen” presenter, who comes from Güstrow and recently published the non-fiction book “The New Alienation”, took 45 minutes to talk about her topic: “Are we destroying our democracy?” She wanted to know from her interviewees why so many people doubted democracy. She also heard a lot of opinions from the street. During a Scholz appearance in Dresden, which was secured by 229 police officers and accompanied in the background by chanting Free Saxons and he was shown on banners in prisoner’s clothing, one of them said when asked what the danger to our democracy was: “that it is no longer one”.

Broadcast changed at short notice

It is unclear whether there are any East Germans left who have not had a microphone shoved under their noses in recent weeks. This made the conversation with Henriette Reker about the knife attack by a right-wing extremist that the mayor of Cologne barely survived nine years ago all the more moving: “It is unreal when your throat is cut.” The visit to the Turkish-born entrepreneur Serdar Kaya in Seifhennersdorf in Upper Lusatia, where almost 40 percent recently voted for the AfD, or to the Saxon district administrator Dirk Neubauer, who recently announced his resignation after hostility from the right, was also impressive.

However, the talk show that followed was appropriately tuned to the topic and was changed at short notice to coincide with the IS murders in Solingen. However, the whole show was not scrapped, but rather the two topics were brought together – IS terrorism and the rise of the AfD. The original show “Before the elections: Democracy in danger?” became “After the assassination, before the elections: What are the consequences of the attack in Solingen?”

“Participatory terrorism” on the Internet

The self-imposed synchronicity was too much of a good thing. Things that don’t belong together came together. Again, it started with voices from the people, this time from Solingen: “If people have to die here because politics is asleep, then that’s an absolute no-go for me.” The politicians are no better. The CDU politician Mario Voigt used the Solingen incident in a similarly tasteless way to criticize the traffic light coalition when he tweeted: “The news about IS as the mastermind of the terrorist attack is a declaration of bankruptcy for the traffic light coalition.”

The voice of pragmatic reason was represented by police officer Sebastian Fiedler (SPD). He told us a lot about international terrorism and the resurgent IS, which is radicalizing people in a kind of “participatory terrorism” on the Internet. According to him, jihadist attacks have quadrupled in Europe in recent years. He therefore advocates more powers, especially for the intelligence services, and the introduction of a retention period in order to be able to collect digital information. The police officer soon lost his temper on the show, so annoyed that this has been discussed for years and nothing has been done.

The hate preachers on platforms like Tiktok

Nancy Faeser’s attempt to link the Solingen murders to the debate about stricter gun laws is also misleading. The latter, according to Fiedler, is relevant to the 14,000 knife crimes per year. “It has nothing to do with combating Islamic terrorism.” In addition, the town festival in Solingen was designated as a weapons-free zone, as Wolfgang Bosbach (CDU) said. And a perpetrator does not look in the law to see whether he is allowed to carry a knife for an attack.

Bosbach therefore does not see the problem in the length of the blade, but rather at the “other end of the blade”: Why do these young men carry knives at all if they are not latently prepared to use violence, he asks. The former chairman of the Interior Committee is thus in line with his party chairman Friedrich Merz, who had said the day before that it was not the knives that were the problem, but the people who were carrying them around: the majority of them were refugees, and the majority of the crimes were committed for Islamist reasons.

Katrin Göring-Eckardt (Greens) spoke out against such generalizations, while self-critically admitting that Islamism is not being combated enough in Germany and that hate preachers on platforms like Tiktok are not being stopped enough. But she wanted to talk about the individual case, the murderer, not about “the Syrians” as a whole, and recalled the many Syrian doctors who work in hospitals here: “If they were gone, the whole place would collapse.” Therefore, for Göring-Eckardt, the key question is: “Do we want to attack each other, or do we want to make things better together?”

“We want humanity and order,” Bosbach replied sharply, but if people have the feeling that “one works and the other doesn’t, then the mood changes.” This is not about the Syrian doctor or the Filipino nurse, but about young, unattached men from the Arab world with a high propensity for violence. “If we close our eyes out of sheer political correctness, then we shouldn’t be surprised if more and more people lose trust in politics.”