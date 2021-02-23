F.rank Plasberg’s guests turned their gaze to the so-called “Summer of Insecurity” and discussed a question with explosive power and potential envy factor: “Real vacation only with vaccination?”

Before that, of course, it would first have to be clarified where there is actually the possibility of vacationing in summer and from what incidence value one should sensibly take the risk of planning and booking. After all, there was agreement on the show: Little would help the lockdown-plagued population as much as a reliable perspective on real summer holidays. But nobody wants to be careless either.

Bremen’s Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte (SPD), the virologist Corinna Pietsch, Norbert Fiebig, President of the German Travel Association (DRV), the journalist Andrea Zschocher and the travel book author and hiking enthusiast Manuel Andrack took part in the “What if” vacation planning.

Reinhold Messner, South Tyrolean mountaineering legend, should actually have intervened in the debate. The faltering connection to the studio in Bolzano then collapsed completely before Messner could even contribute a point.

Vacation only with vaccination?

DRV boss Fiebig answered the show’s key question about travel privileges for vaccinated people succinctly: “I think the discussion here is a bit premature. We only vaccinated three percent of the population. ”In fact, only a good two percent have already received the first and second vaccination.

Nobody wanted to change the vaccination sequence, which prefers older and vulnerable groups, although this will probably ensure that families with children of all people will not be vaccinated at the beginning of the summer holidays.

Zschocher, herself the mother of three children between the ages of two and seven, still strictly refused to be played off against the prioritized groups. “We all have grandparents. If I know that only older people will be vaccinated, then I’ll also have my parents and grandparents in view. ”

And virologist Pietsch made it clear that no false connections should be made: “We also do not vaccinate to send someone on vacation for fun. That is not the whole point of the vaccination program. “

Vacation thanks to many tests?

But what should one hope for then? At least not on Easter leave, if you can believe Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. He had recently stated that there would be no such thing this year. “The sentence pissed us off,” explained Fiebig, who couldn’t understand that two months before Easter, the prospect of vacation was “ruined”.

He shot back in the direction of Kretschmer: “Perhaps there is also a lack of sensitivity and expertise here, what tourism can do – what tourism can do to enable safe travel.”

With the help of well thought-out test regimes and the targeted isolation of the tour groups, he thought openings were possible and indicated, be it for youth hostels or for cruise tourism. People wanted to travel and his industry wanted to make it possible again for them – after a year with a drop in sales of around 90 percent – according to Fiebig.

Vacation at Low Incidence?

Mayor Bovenschulte repeatedly referred to the general infection process, which, according to him, determines what is possible and what is not. With a view to Easter, one cannot say for sure today.

And, according to Bovenschulte, that means the following: “We have to drive a little on sight and then say maybe two or three weeks in advance: either the numbers have gone down and we can afford that in combination with protective measures such as rapid tests, or we are at 60 , 70, 80 and then, I believe, is actually not the time to open up the Easter tour. ”

Pietsch added that it is still not possible to make a clear assessment of the situation in a few weeks’ time because of the current school openings in many federal states.

“We certainly need three weeks to be able to assess the increased number of contacts and infections as a result. And of course that really upsets any Easter plans. ”Therefore, warnings of premature euphoria are correct.

Vacation as hiking in the home?

Manuel Andrack, hiking fan and author of relevant books, took the opportunity to advertise his way of vacationing. His keyword: holiday apartments for families.

Because with all the caution due to the pandemic and the need for contact restrictions, he asked himself why “the bubble family” couldn’t just go to a holiday apartment and go on hiking tours or the like from there.

“I think that would help many holiday regions in Germany”, said Andrack. Pietsch definitely found this a better idea than, for example, cruises, air travel or party holidays on the beach. However, it is also important to consider the journey and activities on site.

So hiking in the forest, where you don’t meet anyone, is certainly less critical than visiting nearby cities, according to the virologist. In principle, Bovenschulte also considered such a “small-scale” approach to be a conceivable and feasible approach, which, however, only works when there are generally few infections.