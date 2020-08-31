The US election campaign is entering the hot phase. The ARD program “Hart aber fair” discussed Donald Trump’s term of office and his prospects – and almost ended in a scandal.

At “Hard but fair” (ARD) will the US election campaign between President Donald Trump and challengers Joe Biden discussed.

will the between and challengers discussed. Moderator Frank Plasberg also hosts a Trump supporter.

also hosts a Trump supporter. In the end, it almost causes a scandal with a comparison.

Washington – After the Democrat Joe Biden * on their Party congress to the Candidate * for the office of US Presidents * had chosen, now they drew republican to. The incumbent president Donald Trump, whose main adviser recently resigned, was officially nominated and is running again in the battle for the White House to serve as head of state of the United States of America for four more years.

Even if it’s up to the US election * on November 3rd, it will last a few more months – the election campaign threatens to get dirty again The now offered a foretaste ARD broadcast* “Hard but fair”*. Moderator Frank Plasberg * had invited his guests to speak about the upcoming election under the title “Election campaign by all means: Will America fall to Donald Trump?”

In George Weinberg was an ardent Trump supporter as a guest. As the spokesman for the “Republicans Overseas Germany”, the entrepreneur is a kind of mouthpiece for the US Republicans in Germany. In addition, discussed among other things CDU *-Politician Norbert Röttgen * and Christina Meier (Head of ARD Studio New York).

“Hard but fair” (ARD): Trump supporter Weinberg with media scolding in the style of the US President

And after a few minutes, Weinberg started praising Trump *. “Donald Trump is the most successful US president,” he said, explaining the reasons: “He doesn’t just talk, he does.” But the press does not reflect this, believes Weinberg. And attacked the media in the style of its president. “ARD and ZDF are not objective. The journalists follow their own direction. It’s not OK.”

Weinberg compared the public broadcaster in Germany with CNN, which Trump has always counted among the representatives of “fake news”. The connected New York correspondent of ARD now burst the collar, she countered Weinberg’s statements. “I find it remarkable how brutally the free press is being attacked by Republicans,” said Meier via video link. “The party has completely submitted. There is no longer any diversity of opinion within the Republican Party. ”

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) criticizes Trump’s election campaign in “Hard but fair”: “There are limits”

The CDU member of the Bundestag Röttgen also took part in the discussion. He was concerned with fairness in the election campaign, which Trump lacks in his eyes. The US president had in the White House about the Democratic vice-candidate Kamala Harris* said he had “heard that she did not meet the requirements” and thus questioned her birth in the United States.

While Weinberg was of the opinion that “a mosquito can be made into an elephant”, Röttgen saw it quite differently. “There are Limits. Party members should also say that there are limits: defaming a political competitor, for example. Racism is such a limit. There are methods that poison the land, ”Röttgen appealed to Weinberg.

If Trump were re-elected, his last inhibitions would be gone. He has always increased division & polarization. But democracy has requirements: respect, debate & compromise. He undermined that with his method. # TeamRöttgen #hard but fair – Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) August 24, 2020

Trump supporter Weinberg with scandalous comparison: “Do not pretend that he is Hitler”

At the end of the show, Plasberg put one last question to Trump supporter Weinberg. “How do you want to raise your children and grandchildren to the truth if you support someone who lies?” Weinberg did not want to answer at first, then he replied: “That is a provocative question. Donald Trump has children, he has grandchildren, he is a very good father. He was elected by 63 million Americans. “Then, just as provocatively, he pushed after Plasberg:” Please don’t pretend he is Adolf Hitler. “

The show almost ended in scandal. But the ARD presenter remained confident and immediately suppressed Weinberg’s completely misplaced comparison. “Comparisons with Adolf Hitler are not possible, that is unique. Nobody does that here, ”said Plasberg and turned away. He then asked all panelists for their opinion on who would win the November election. While Biden experienced a large majority here, Weinberg had the last word: “Yes, what do you think ?! Donald Trump, of course. ” (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editorial network

At the Republican Congress, family members campaigned for the re-election of the incumbent US president. Trump himself also made people sit up and take notice again with his closing speech.

List of rubric lists: © Screenshot / ARD