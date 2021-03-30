The “hard but fair” talk invites you to analyze the government. In focus: the Chancellor’s performance over the past two weeks. Merkel’s policy does not go away well.

Berlin – is Germany in a government crisis? Or as the topic of “Hard but fair” is laconically titled in the first: “Sorry, we have a question: Is Germany failing in the crisis?” Moderator Frank Plasberg encourages his guests to be clear: What is going wrong and how could it be better?

The most interesting question comes at the end. Frank Plasberg asks one of the leading figures in German political science to give a prospect of the outcome in the coming autumn election. Plasberg: “Laschet or Söder? Who is the better? ”Prof. Herfried Münkler replied without pausing for thought:“ Söder, of course. ”But there is a catch, according to Münkler:“ The Greens will probably have a say in this! ”The surveys suggest. Münkler Solomonisch: “Söder will think three times whether he goes into a battle in which he has little chance of becoming Chancellor …”

So much for the prospect of the post-Merkel era – but the Chancellor is still at the helm. After the mistakes of the last weeks and months, however, the question arises for many: Is she tired of her office?

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed on March 29th with:

Norbert Röttgen (CDU) – Member of the Bundestag

Member of the Bundestag Prof. Dr. Herfried Münkler – Political scientist, professor emeritus at the Humboldt University in Berlin

Political scientist, professor emeritus at the Humboldt University in Berlin Marina Weisband (Alliance ’90 / The Greens) – Head of a democracy project at politik-digital eV, connected

Head of a democracy project at politik-digital eV, connected Melanie Amann – Head of the mirror-Capital offices

Head of the mirror-Capital offices Matthew Karnitschnig – Europe correspondent for the US online news portal Politico

CDU man Norbert Röttgen takes on the role of defender of the chancellor. Albeit with restrictions. His thesis: The Prime Minister’s Round has had its day as a special government format. Now the Bundestag has to become the decisive body again!

Röttgen announces the hard lockdown by a Bundestag resolution in “Hart aber fair”

Röttgen announces: “The decision has to be made in the week after Easter!” Then the Bundestag must make use of its legislative powers in order to come to the necessary decisions ”- in other words, lockdown – Röttgen continues and puts pressure on us:“ We are at home at the beginning of the most serious and dangerous phase of this pandemic. “Plasberg replies:” That is what Karl Lauterbach usually says, who is usually always in your seat. Is it the chair? ”To which Röttgen reacts indignantly:“ Yes, that is definitely the chair! ”Plasberg falls silent.

Also mirror-Journalist Amman sees the days of the federal-state summit numbered. It is a good thing, she believes, that “this played harmony, which has always been celebrated in the Prime Minister’s conferences, has been broken up”. And like Röttgen, she is calling for more chancellor action instead of federalism consensus. Anything else would be “an organized mortal danger for all of us, through failure on the part of politics,” said Amman sharply.

Journalist Weisband diagnoses: The country is not that divided – we all want an end

The journalist Marina Weisband is also longing for more leadership and does not understand the problem: “A hard lockdown, at the same time consistent vaccination and the goal of finally returning to normality by summer – that is what lateral thinkers also want.” Weisband says: “The country is not that divided . “But the strategy must be clearly communicated.

Münkler made himself unpopular in the group when he reprimanded China in the context of fighting pandemic. Münkler: “That is a bitter lesson that we have learned there, if you look at it internationally competitively: Then the Chinese have managed it much better.”

“We also have this pandemic because of the authoritarian surveillance state of China,” Röttger criticizes the professor emeritus and alludes to the cover-up of the first suspected cases after the outbreak in Wuhan. Weisband adds that China would have brought a lot more experience with it as a result of the 2002 pandemic, which at that time mainly broke out in Southeast Asia.

Röttgen agrees with “Hard but fair”: We have exaggerated vaccine nationalism

In the next comparison, Münkler chooses a less controversial country: the USA. When it came to procuring vaccines, the motto would have been: “Buy, buy, buy, no matter what it costs,” explains Münkler. In Germany, on the other hand, “a certain regularity, the attempt to please everyone” was and continues to be the motto. Now he gets encouragement from Röttgen, who agrees with the professor: “We have also exaggerated the moral imperative ‘no vaccine nationalism’ a little.” And Münkler points out: “The problem will probably also be that we tend to all two , need three years of renewal vaccinations. The British are already thinking about it. ”In Germany this has not yet been an issue.

At the end of his broadcast, Plasberg looks ahead again and promises Norbert Röntgen: “You as Environment Minister under Annalena Baerbock?” Röttgen replies with a smile: “Don’t let it end so bleak.”

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

Plasberg asks openly – albeit in a nicer way: Is our state going to the dogs? And the viewer gets the impression: the government is doing its best for it: no strategy, no leadership, no one who wants to take responsibility. Lots of words, hardly any deeds. Fortunately there are the citizens. That is what matters now, it seems.