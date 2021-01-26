At “Hart aber fair” this time, the people who are suffering from the Corona crisis had their say. What’s going on in them? What help do you need?

Berlin – This talk was overdue. Like in December when Plasberg Inviting young people to the studio came to the new “Hard but fair” round not only virologists and politicians, but “normal” German citizens to have their say. People who are currently under the Corona crisis suffer and for which – at least at the moment – there seems to be no way out.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed with:

Hubertus Heil (SPD) – Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs

– Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs Prof. Dr. Monika Sieverding – Head of Health Psychology at the Institute for Psychology at the University of Heidelberg

Head of Health Psychology at the Institute for Psychology at the University of Heidelberg Dr. Carola Holzner – Specialist in intensive medicine and emergency medicine at the Essen Clinic

– Specialist in intensive medicine and emergency medicine at the Essen Clinic Jan Weiler – Writer and columnist

– Writer and columnist Kirstin Vietze – Owner of a hairdressing salon in Berlin

Minister of Labor Heil on “Hard but fair” in view of the bankrupt companies: “My heart is bleeding”

First, master hairdresser Kirstin Vietze from Berlin gives the 240,000 employees in Hairdressing one vote. The mother of three school-age children and relatives in need of care is on the verge of losing her 100-year-old family business. Vietze falls out of the grid Corona help, has to service loans to keep making ends meet and openly admits: “The account is empty. A mountain of debt is growing, I sleep worse and worse. ”And emotionally:“ It’s a constant rollercoaster of emotions, I don’t know how to do most things any more. You can’t even see any light at the end of the tunnel. “

Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil sits as the only functionary in the group and has to defend the government’s course. He is emphatic about Vietze’s personal tragedy: “That doesn’t leave me indifferent, that saddened me,” says the minister. And admits: “We have economic aid that started too late or is sometimes too bureaucratic,” his heart blew. But he doesn’t have any more specific help to offer.

Emergency physician criticizes the federal government’s communication strategy at Plasberg

Emergency doctor Dr. Carola Holzner speaks of the strain on the Intensive care units. The doctor also runs her medical blog “Doc Caro – Medicine for All” to provide educational work, as she says. She wants better communication. Holzner: “I lack transparency in the whole management.”

Writer Jan Weiler, already immunized by one Corona disease, lost half of his income last year due to a failed reading trip. He tries to take the situation with humor: “I have tightened all the screws in my house for this – it is in perfect condition.” He still has one demand: “I expect politicians to tell you at some point how they agree bypasses the people who are vaccinated or it [Coronavirus] already had. ”Why are people allowed to sit close together on the plane, but not at a distance in the opera?

What is the reason for how we deal with stress? ”Wants Moderator Plasberg by the psychology professor Prof. Dr. Monika Sieverding know. It leaves no doubt, the inner attitude makes it. Sieverding: “If you always struggle, it is definitely not good for the psyche.” You need an intrinsic goal, that is, the feeling that you determine your life yourself and not be forced on from outside.

Psychologist Sieverding warns of an increase in anger and frustration with “Hard but fair”

Your criticism: The media would rely too much on negative news. Sieverding: “We could be happy every day that two companies have managed to become an effective one vaccine to manufacture. Instead, we grapple with each other with accusations that it doesn’t start quite as quickly as it was originally planned. That is not good for all of us, including as a society ”.

Plasberg objects that the problem is not distributed fairly. It would be easier if you lived in a house than in a three-room apartment with children. There are people who benefit from the crisis, while others are the losers. A viewer’s voice sums it up: “Where the hell should I stay optimistic with a system in which the politics himself is at a loss ?! “

And suddenly the professor is also critical, for example towards the night curfewstaking the guesswork out of one Lockdown end and she even warns: “You don’t know what happens next. This can then lead to a feeling of helplessness that turns into anger, frustration, disappointment or anger. “

Hail over neo-Nazis: “It makes more sense to chatter on a parking meter”

“Doc Caro” noticed the frustration when she was fighting against corona had been insulted on the net as “a lying piece of Sch …!” Author Jan Weiler speaks up: “We take too much consideration for them”, he grumbles and criticizes: “I think that such people shouldn’t be quoted in programs like this”. Heil is providing support: he himself discusses with AfD voters, but not with die-hard neo-Nazis. Heil: “It makes more sense to talk about a parking meter”. “Such people”, said Heil, should not be taken too much to heart, especially against the background that “the majority in this country is decent and sensible”.

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk show

Also Plasberg remained sensible, perhaps also gracious. On the talk topic “Corona frustration” he could certainly have let bitter voices have their say. Instead, the motto was: Criticism, yes, but civilized please. That didn’t detract from the round, but it looked a little nicely ironed. What was missing: No figures on the unemployment rate, on the rise in poverty and the widening gap between rich and poor since the beginning of the Corona crisis – EU-wide. This circumstance also revealed the seriousness of the situation.