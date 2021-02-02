E.First deliveries fail, then vaccination appointments have to be canceled again. The corona vaccinations are sometimes still chaotic. At “Hart aber fair” the guests discussed the bad vaccination start in Germany.

For the former SPD chairman and current chairman of the Federal Working Group of Senior Citizens’ Organizations, Franz Müntefering, the start of the vaccination was “put in the sand”. WELT author Anette Dowideit reported on faster vaccinations in Israel. The reason for this are higher prices for the vaccine and the transfer of data to the manufacturers.

NRW Health Minister Karl-Josef Laumann sees no example for Germany in this way. The population in this country would not have wanted any data to be passed on. The Tübingen pandemic officer Lisa Federle reports that people are willing to pay for vaccinations themselves. She herself has already been offered money to give preferential treatment to those willing to vaccinate.

The physician Eckart von Hirschhausen was convinced of the concept of a “happy hour” when vaccinating. This way, the remaining vaccination doses could still be used up. Han Steute, on the other hand, wanted to calm things down in terms of vaccine supply. The President of the Association of Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies expects an adequate supply by June at the latest.

The accusation of chaos of the evening

“How you can put it in the sand is completely a mystery to me”, criticized Müntefering of the chaotic vaccination start in Germany, “the executive must have agreed this with the states and municipalities before something like this is done.”

The former Vice Chancellor is keeping an eye on the actions of the Federal Government. They have the feeling that they have already solved the problem with the announcement of the solution. “Then it starts,” says Müntefering. This mistake had already been made in the rapid tests and was repeated with vaccination.

Federle is certain that a lot is currently only working “because the district administrators are doing a great job, because the mayors are working and because the citizens are participating.”

“I have to,” Laumann interjects moodily. The NRW health minister does not seem to be interested in the fact that Federle has also criticized the failure of state governments.

The EU excitement of the show

Is it because of the EU that Germany is behind when it comes to vaccination? Within the EU, Germany is one of the slower countries when it comes to vaccinations. In Italy or Slovenia, for example, more parts of the population have already been vaccinated. “Italy first vaccinated the medical staff. They therefore had better logistics, ”explains Dowideit.

Outside the EU, countries such as the USA, Israel and Great Britain would have ordered the vaccine earlier. All three countries currently have a higher vaccination quota than Germany. In contrast, smaller countries in the EU would not have wanted to pay so much, reports Dowideit.

France insisted on buying French vaccine as well. “Of course it is the case that they were crushed between interests,” says the journalist. Müntefering is also dissatisfied with the procedure: “Unfortunately, that is not a good sign for Europe.”

The data protection problem of the evening

In Israel, more than every second person is currently vaccinated – in Germany not even three percent of the population. Israel decided to pay significantly more per vaccination dose, explains Dowideit. Israel also passed on the patient data of the vaccinated anonymously to the manufacturers.

“If we had done that in Germany, we would also have problems,” says Laumann. He could imagine how the Germans would have reacted to the disclosure of data or an emergency approval of the vaccine. Federal Health Minister Spahn had repeatedly put forward the argument of the untrustworthy emergency approval in the past few days.

Just like him, Laumann did not answer on the show about the trust that such approval would have destroyed. After all, in the emergency approval phase, anyone would have been free to get vaccinated. Anyone who had not relied on it could just as well have waited for the standard approval that came shortly afterwards.

The show’s happy hour proposal

“I think that in Germany we sometimes want too much of a good thing,” says von Hirschhausen. It would have been easier to just hand out the FFP2 masks instead of sending vouchers for them.

“Why is there no happy hour at the end when the vaccine is still over in the vaccination center?” Asks the doctor. Then anyone can come who wants to be vaccinated. “We make some things unnecessarily complicated,” says the moderator.

Dowideit believes that such an approach would prevent clashes. The journalist reports of cases in which the remaining vaccine was given out of order.

“They fight in front of it,” Federle contradicts the proposal. You would have already offered people money to be vaccinated faster. “There you see the plight of the citizens,” says Federle, “there are actually many cases that do not fall into the first priority and still have very brutal fates, for example people with cancer.”

The most emotional question of the evening

A viewer asks in a video when her father in need of care and when her mother, who takes care of the father at home, will be vaccinated. “This is the largest group in the healthcare sector, and we often forget that,” says von Hirschhausen.

Caring relatives are currently just as little seen in the vaccination sequence as people with disabilities. Laumann merely refers to the prioritization of the Robert Koch Institute. Here caring relatives are on level 2. “I am delighted that the question of the order in which the people in this country are vaccinated is not a political decision, but a decision of the Robert Koch Institute,” explains Laumann.

The Minister of Health is not entirely correct. Because the vaccination sequence is set in an ordinance by the Federal Minister of Health and is therefore one thing above all else at the end of the day: a political decision.