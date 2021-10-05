What will happen after the federal election? Frank Plasberg and his guests classify the current status of the exploratory talks with “Hard but fair”.

Cologne – Frank Plasberg is happy about an “almost full house again” at the beginning of his “Hard but fair” show and asks the question, the answer of which not only the audience in the Cologne studio is excited, but the whole of Germany: How is it going assemble the government for the next four years? And above all: will the parties succeed after the federal election? His introductory question, who needs a couple or Tinder when the search for a partner in Berlin starts so quickly, teases the following cuddling hour well.

After the obligatory introductions to the individual guests, Plasberg gives the floor to journalist Robin Alexander. The deputy worldEditor-in-chief assumes that the explorations and negotiations in Berlin will lead to a traffic light coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. One of the reasons for his prognosis reflects the picture that both political Germany and the population have of the CDU: Although it does not want to completely get out of the game, it is no longer sticking together. “The CDU works against each other and only talks about how it is repositioning itself,” said Alexander.

“Hard but fair” (ARD): The jump of the FDP from the “death zone”

the taz-Journalist Ulrike Herrmann agrees with Alexander: “It is currently not possible to form a coalition with the Union.” This is also due to the fact that at least four people have already registered in the CDU who want to take over the chairmanship. Plasberg intervenes: “It wasn’t said that clearly.” Herrmann weakens: “At least three have said that they want a party congress to clarify that.” She expands her skepticism about Christian Democrats’ participation in government: “But it does exist not just the chaos within the CDU, there is also the problem between the CDU and the CSU. ”In the Jamaica variant made up of the Union, Greens and FDP, she“ de facto ”sees the CSU as a fourth coalition party.

The business editor cannot imagine that other parties would get involved in the strained relationship between CSU boss Markus Söder and the CDU. According to Herrmann, the FDP would benefit from a traffic light coalition for another reason: “It could make a completely new profile. So far, FDP leader Christian Lindner had settled his party to the right of the CDU. “That is a kind of death zone, according to Herrmann. “Getting out of there would be attractive for the FDP.”

“Hard but fair” (ARD): Former Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhart Baum (FDP): No alternative to the green-yellow symbiosis

When Plasberg asked the former Federal Minister of the Interior, Gerhart Baum, how he saw Germany’s political future, the 89-year-old gave the moderator a “ruffle” in advance: “First of all, a correction, Mr. Plasberg. I’m younger! The off-speaker in the introductory clip at the beginning of the show missed him 90 years of life. “I’m going to 90. It doesn’t change the fact that I’m an old man,” Baum concludes his criticism. In medias res: He sees the political development with great tension and agrees with Alexander and Herrmann’s analyzes per traffic light. He sees the advantage of a green-yellow cooperation in the desire of both parties for freedom, which is an integral part of the FDP principles. Because climate protection, one of the main themes of the Greens, also means a free life for the next generation.

Even if he welcomes cooperation between his party and the Greens, he defends the CDU top candidate Armin Laschet: “It is against all political decency how they treat their top candidate. He really didn’t deserve that. ”He didn’t screw it up on his own. “People like the chairman of the Junge Union are also to blame (Note: Tilman Kuban)who doesn’t want to leave any stone unturned now. You should have done that beforehand, ”said Baum.

“Hard but fair” – these guests discussed on October 4th:

Robin Alexander – Deputy editor-in-chief of the newspapers “Welt” and “Welt am Sonntag”

– Deputy editor-in-chief of the newspapers “Welt” and “Welt am Sonntag” Gerhart Baum (FDP) – former Federal Minister of the Interior

former Federal Minister of the Interior Felix Banaszak (B’90 / Greens) – State chairman in North Rhine-Westphalia and member of the Bundestag

– State chairman in North Rhine-Westphalia and member of the Bundestag Sarna Röser – Federal chairwoman of the association “The Young Entrepreneurs”

– Federal chairwoman of the association “The Young Entrepreneurs” Ulrike Herrmann – Business editor at “taz”

Green politician Felix Banaszak naturally agrees with previous speakers: “Hardly anyone wants a grand coalition.” A common idea between the Greens and the FDP is needed. “We have to get out of the debates of the past, which juxtapose what presumably belongs against each other, for example climate protection and economic prospects.” Plasberg is not surprised that Banaszak also follows Baum’s views, as he presents on the basis of a photo. On the question of WAZThe young members of the Bundestag Rita Süßmuth (CDU), Gesine Schwan (SPD) and – called Gerhart Baum – had no idea that living politicians were among his role models, without knowing that he would discuss with him at some point in the “hard but fair” studio.

Entrepreneur Sarna Röser hopes that the new government will provide many topics that have “fallen by the wayside” in recent years under the grand coalition: climate protection, digitization, education, and the reduction of bureaucracy. “With the FDP and the Greens, we have a chance to move into the future.” She hopes that the FDP will preserve climate protection and jobs at the same time in order to secure prosperity. Röser is looking forward to “young, fresh faces”.

“Hard but fair” (ARD): Robin Alexander calls for “end of the advertising block”

Although journalist Robin Alexander “cuddled up” in the direction of the traffic lights at the beginning of the program, he is now turning around: “You should quickly forget the whole red-green-yellow advertising block here. He does not believe in Christian Lindner’s love for the Greens and sees an alliance of convenience: “The young FDP voters are only on the chains of all the red-green teachers, the red-green media and the” Friday for Future “sound.” According to Alexander, the success of the FDP among the boys can be traced back to protest behavior. He considers the “pragmatic attitude” of the SPD top candidate Olaf Scholz to puzzle something out of the existing parties to be more substantial than a “reconciliation of ecology and economy”.

In the second half of the program, Ulrike Herrmann brings a specific topic to the table that almost got lost in the “traffic light advertising block”: the minimum wage. “The grand coalition is of the opinion that the issue of distribution is over. I think a lot of people in the low-wage sector see it differently, ”said Herrmann. Both the SPD and the Greens had spoken out in favor of a minimum wage of 12 euros. “This has been a topic for Olaf Scholz for a long time,” says the journalist. She also sees this as a reason for the SPD’s electoral successes in the East, where the Social Democrats in the federal elections sometimes had twice as many gains as in the West. She is curious to what extent the topic will find its place in the coalition negotiations.

“Hart aber fair” (ARD): The conclusion of the show

Even if a wise Gerhart Baum from another (FDP) time condemns the internal party criticism of CDU top candidate Armin Laschet: The North Rhine-Westphalian candidate for chancellor is through – both in large parts of the Christian Democrats as well as with other parties and their voters. The CDU must first find itself again, with or without a lashing. The studio guests put their hopes in the young generation of the Greens and the FDP. Even if the journalist Robin Alexander does not like the “traffic light advertising block”, he is somehow in favor of red-yellow-green, even if he prefers Olaf Scholz’s pragmatism. The current Berlin creed “euphorism before content” can also be found in this program.