“Hard but fair” is about the dispute on the corona bans on Monday. Frank Plasberg’s guests have very different opinions this time.

With “Hard but fair“Monday evening is about the question“ Dispute about Corona bans: How much freedom is there? ”Frank Plasberg’s guests on August 31, 2020 are five people with very different opinions: Michael Mueller (SPD), ruling mayor of Berlin, advocates a ban on Large demonstrations off – if “it is clear from the start that the participants will not adhere to the mask requirement and the distance and hygiene regulations”. So it is apparently also about the Corona protests in Berlin last Saturday (August 29, 2020).

Science journalist and doctor Dr. According to the “Hard but fair” Twitter profile, Julia Fischer is more in favor of stricter rules: “With all due understanding for all the young people who party, you endanger them health and also the economic existence of many others ”, so her thesis. Publicist and teacher Lamya Kaddor however, has to consider: “Discos and Clubs will be the last to be allowed to open normally again. But the state cannot permanently stop the celebration. He must also make offers to young people. “

“Hard but fair” (ARD): Guests with controversial opinions reap criticism via Twitter

Another guest is a moderator, cabaret artist and carnival artist Bernd Stelter: To cancel the Carnival he says that this is on the calendar and cannot be canceled. “People will celebrate somehow – even if they do Major events are hardly possible with thousands of visitors, ”he says. A Twitter user commented on the guest’s announcement that Stelter lives from carnival appearances and therefore has to represent this opinion.

FAZ journalist Jasper von Altenbocktum sees them Corona restrictions apparently critical: “If there are only 230 Covid-19 patients in intensive care units in Germany and the Corona death rate Flu level, one may well ask: Is the call for tightening of the Corona rules not playing with fear? “

Besides the comments too Bernd Stelter there is also criticism of the thesis of journalist Jasper von Altenbocktum: “Incredible. I did not think that @altenbockum would change the rhetoric of the Corona deniers served. Of course he doesn’t say “Scare tactics“Because that would be too obvious. But “play with fear,” writes a follower. And the journalist replies: “Is Bodo Ramelow already a corona denier? He sees it very much like me. “

Either way: The opinions on the topic now differ greatly, even among Plasbergs * guests, so a very heated discussion can be expected. In addition to comments on the guests, the “Hard but fair” * editorial team also received a note on the selection of topics: “Hopefully, the fact that the Memorial demo in Hanau it was canceled so late that no court could decide and no one was interested in it while at Right-wing extremists on fundamental rights appeals “, writes a user.

“Hard but fair” (ARD): Here the program runs on the Corona bans

The output of "Hard but fair", in the Frank Plasberg with his guests about the Corona bans discussed, runs on Monday evening at 9 p.m. on ARD. There is also a live stream online *. There is a repetition on Tuesday night. Alternatively, it is possible to watch the program later in the media library. There will be a repetition in the night.