Frank Plasberg discusses at “Hart aber fair” with his guests on ARD about the minimum wage and poverty in Germany despite work. It gets emotional.

Frank Plasberg takes himself in “Hard but fair” in the ARD of people whose wages are low. Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) – guest on the show – pours it in numbers: ten million people in Germany work full-time in the minimum wage sector. Plasberg asks everyone: “Poor despite work – is social advancement becoming an empty promise?”

First, Djamila Kordus has her say. She is a German worker. The single warehouse clerk works for 10.64 euros an hour in shifts and describes a completely normal day: getting up at 4 a.m., waking up the daughter at 5 a.m. Give the child to the nursery, one hour by train to work, at 7.30 a.m. shift start. After ten hours of care, she cannot pick up her seven-year-old daughter until the late afternoon. “In winter,” comments Plasberg, “Ms. Kordus only sees her child in the dark.” Embarrassed faces in the talk group.

Hard but fair on ARD – these guests discussed with:

Hubertus Heil (SPD) – Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs

– Federal Minister for Labor and Social Affairs Lencke Wischhusen (FDP) – Group chairmen in the Bremen citizenship

– Group chairmen in the Bremen citizenship Arndt Kirchhoff – Managing partner of the Kirchhoff Group, President of the State Association of Business Associations in North Rhine-Westphalia

– Managing partner of the Kirchhoff Group, President of the State Association of Business Associations in North Rhine-Westphalia Julia Friedrichs – Author of “Working Class”

– Author of “Working Class” Djamila Kordus – Retail saleswoman, logistician at an online retailer and single mother

Kordus makes the money shortage to create: “I get my wages and it may be that I will be broke again on the 3rd of the month.” Even the daughter already notices that it is always tight: “She compares her school folders, hers Clothes ”, but the mother of three, whose two other children are already grown up,“ explained it to her and she understands it. ”It becomes clear to the viewer what poverty demands of children in particular, even in rich Germany.

Arndt Kirchhoff, entrepreneur and boss of 13,000 employees, makes it clear that it is hardly worthwhile for the warehouse worker to go to work. Unemployment benefit II would therefore be an option – then your child would not have to go out so early, says Kirchhoff. But for Kordus, himself a child of low-wage earners, this is not an option. She is proud of her job. “I grew up with the fact that work is the most important thing,” explains the warehouse clerk. She wants to be a good role model for her child. “If I just sit at home: what should the children do later?”

Labor minister Hubertus Heil confesses at “Hard but fair”: My father left my mother behind with debts

Hubertus Heil is also the child of a single mother – a teacher, as he says on the program: “My father ran away, paid no maintenance and left her with debts.” He is entirely on the side of Kordus: “It starts there to become dangerous for this society if those who are hard working have the feeling that society pays them no respect, and also no decent wages! ”Work is also important for the social appreciation of a person.

Salvation’s demand: The minimum wage in Germany must be 12 euros. So far, an increase to 10.45 was planned by mid-2022. Plasberg calculates: At 12 euros that would be 210 euros more a year for Ms. Kordus – gross. Kirchhoff is against the minimum wage on principle, because the wages in his company are – above the legal requirement – at least 16 euros, which also applies to “packers”.

Nevertheless: The collective agreements are sacred to Kirchhoff. “If Mr. Heil wants to enforce this, then he will make 200 collective agreements obsolete, which means that he will simply overrun them,” says the economist. “There are 650 wage groups in there!” He suggests that this be regulated together with the unions. “They do it!”

“Hard but fair”: Less than half of all German employee contracts are still bound by collective bargaining agreements

Heil objected: “Only 47 percent of employer contracts have collective bargaining coverage.” The regulation of a minimum wage is essential. Kirchhoff is also speechless. Plasberg underpins this with a practical example: The workers on the construction site of the new Tesla factory in Brandenburg complain about an hourly wage of 8.70 euros. Tesla is not the client, but a “sub-sub-subcontractor”. Kirchhoff is shocked: “That can’t be true, Herr Heil. Or is that not checked? ” Heil squirms: “Many countries have saved the health and safety inspection authorities to pieces.”

The FDP politician Lencke Wischhusen sees the mistake in the high taxation – especially in the middle class. Wischhusen: “Ms. Kordus already has to pay taxes on her very low wages.” When it comes to tax relief, Kirchhoff is immediately on the FDP side: SMEs are “taxed far too high,” he raves, and means above all those who have an annual income of up to 80,000 euros . And addressed to Heil: “They have far too little net of the gross. Why don’t you answer it? ”But Heil is Minister of Labor and not Minister of Finance. He can say little about tax policy.

Half of all Germans earn too little to build up reserves

Plasberg wants to go back to Ms. Kordus: “What can she do to earn more?” Wischhusen advises the warehouse clerk to go to Mr. Kirchhoff’s. “You earn very differently in medium-sized businesses. The big corporations pay the worst wages! ”Heil is outraged:“ The world is not that simple either. ”Ten million low-wage earners cannot simply be said: Go to the middle class. Heil further: “Especially because you can’t move so easily either. We’re belittling the discussion here. “

Book author Friedrichs points out another fact: Germany needs workers like Ms. Kordus – carers, cleaners, warehouse workers are the backbone of society. “When we say: we want a clean subway, then we have to pay people decently,” explains Friedrichs. And it brings another number into play: “Half of the people in Germany” cannot build up any reserves. Just enough is earned to last for the month. Hubert’s Heil comments laconically: “‘Everyone is a blacksmith of his own fortune’ is not enough, because not every blacksmith is lucky.”

Conclusion of the “hard but fair” talk

After Corona had swept almost all other topics off the talk table for a year, this talk made it clear: There are also other important problems. Poverty is rising in one of the richest countries in the world. And not with the unemployed, but with the hard-working and social supporters. It is clear that this is incredibly unfair. Hubertus Heil’s idea for a solution: wage increase in the minimum wage sector. Is that enough to stop the ever-growing scissors? Questionable.