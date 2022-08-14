Thanks to the coordination between security corporations, it was possible to dismantle a criminal group detaining 164 alleged transgressors of the Law.

The arrest of alleged criminals also secured weapons arsenal and armored vehicles, it was achieved thanks to the coordination of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP), and the commanders of the 43 and 21 Military Zone, as well as the National Guard (GN) .

The operation supervised by the head of the SSP, General José Alfredo Ortega Reyes, the commander of the XXI Military Zone, Francisco Javier Zubia González, the Commander of the 43rd Military Zone Enrique Covarrubias López, the state coordinator of the GN, and the undersecretary of Police Operation, José Ortega Silva.

The operation was achieved thanks to the mobilization in coordination of intelligence work in the town of Tiamba, belonging to the municipality of Uruapan.

It was possible to secure those involved who were traveling in various vehicles; when carrying out the respective inspections, they were found among their belongings 142 riflesY 44 short arms.

Similarly, the operational tasks allowed the securing of 28 vehicles, one of them armored. In follow-up to the security tasks, the different state and federal institutions have reinforced the operational deployment in different points of the region, as well as in the Siglo XXI Highway.

The now accused and the seized will be presented before the corresponding authority to carry out the pertinent investigations and determine their legal situation according to Law.

We recommend you read:

With this heavy blow to crime, the SSP in coordination with federal authorities preserve order and guarantee the safety of the Michoacán population.