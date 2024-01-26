The FIFA Appeal Committee confirmed this Friday the suspension for three years of football-related activities of the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the forced kiss to the international Jenni Hermoso.

The commission, after analyzing the documentation presented, “has decided to reject his appeal and confirms the sanction imposed on Mr. Rubiales,” Fifa said in a statement this Friday.

The official

“Among other considerations, the Appeal Commission confirmed that Mr.

Rubiales behaved in a manner contrary to the principles contemplated in article 13 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code during and after the final of the Women's World Cup, which Spain won last year. This article regulates “offensive conduct and violations of the principles of fair play.”

FIFA announced on October 31 that its Disciplinary Committee disqualified

Rubiales “to exercise any activity related to football for three years, both nationally and internationally, considering that his conduct has violated article 13 of the Disciplinary Code.”

Immediately, The former Spanish federation president announced that he would appeal the decision of the world football governing body.

The former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales in an archive image.

“From now on I announce that I am going to appeal,” Rubiales said then in a statement on his social network account

The decision of the FIFA Appeal Committee comes the day after the Spanish justice system proposed his prosecution for the forced kiss on the Spanish international Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup medal ceremony in Australia.

The images of his action went around the world along with those of his gestures in the box of the Sydney stadium, grabbing his genitals, a few meters from Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía. Although he initially refused to do so, the pressure from the Spanish government, the justice system and football itself eventually led him to resign from his position on September 10.

