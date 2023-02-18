Sinaloa, especially the surroundings of Culiacán and the mountain region known as “the golden triangle”are the largest drug producers in the country, especially fentanylthe new drug with lethal effects whose combat is considered a priority by the authorities of Mexico and the United States.

For this reason, the greater seizure and destruction of a drug laboratory located in Pueblos Unidos, which has just been carried out by the federal armed forces, in a coordinated action between the Army and the National Guard, is not surprising, where it is estimated that 56 tons of drug were produced daily. noxious drug.

The Sedena, the Navy and the National Guard are the only corporations that have the capacity to successfully combat drug cartels, but sometimes they come across a web of complicity and protectionism that make their work difficult.

In the trial that is taking place in New York against the former Calderon Security Secretary Genaro García Luna, it is assured that 100 tons of cocaine were exported per month, with a value of 3 billion dollars, which was equivalent to 1,200 tons per year. with a value of 36 billion dollars, which gives an idea of ​​the vast resources managed by the mexican cartels. But today’s synthetic drugs are more dangerous than before.

Every day the armed forces deal blows to drug trafficking, but it seems difficult for them to eradicate it due to the enormous economic power wielded by the big bosses.

Potpourri. Now he is serious, heMayor Gerardo Vargas announces that they will buy a 20-hectare piece of land to build the Technological University of El Carrizo; that the Undersecretary of Education, Rodrigo López Zavala, already informed them that they have an assigned budget of 40 million pesos; however, they are faced with vested interests, because in an attempt to accelerate the creation of the campus, a group of teachers enrolled students and started classes and there is a risk that their studies will not be recognized.

Former Governor Jesús Aguilar was the political head of the group that controls the PRI in Sinaloa, and his death changed the correlation of forces; However, Quirino Ordaz continues to have strength even though he was expelled from the party and this is one of the main obstacles for which the national leadership under the command of Alejandro Moreno has not had the conditions to impose the new leader.

The “finger” that is coming could generate a rout of militants.

AMLO IS COMING. Confirmed, between March 28 and April 2, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will come to Sinaloa to inaugurate the reconstruction of the El Quelite bridge, located north of Mazatlán. Governor Rubén Rocha confirms that he spoke by telephone with AMLO, who incidentally was on tour yesterday in the neighboring state of Sonora, where he declared that private companies will be given an opportunity to participate in the extraction and processing of lithium, but always under the state rectory.