The enormous efforts of the organization have been of no use to comply with all the health prevention regulations. Nor the antecedents of Ourense and Ferrol, where the first two rounds of the Spanish Championship were held with exemplary behavior from the fans and participants. The Government of Asturias has banned the Princess of Asturias Rally, which was to be held next week. A hard blow for Nacional. “The decision comes after deciding unilaterally, less than two weeks after departure, that our competition is about an event instead of a sporting event of an international, national and regional nature “, explain from the organization.

“We have been working for months to achieve a secure test, and for this we have reached agreements that have allowed us to obtain health and prevention material such as PCR tests for attendees. For the Automóvil Club Principado de Asturias, the safety and health of the participants and attendees is the most important thing and good proof of this is the numerous sacrifices that have been made over the last few weeks due to COVID-19, such as suppression of the events with the greatest influx of public: the protocol exit, the urban section or awards ceremony. All this with the aim of preserving health and maintaining only the sporting part of the competition, as the Spanish Rally Championship has already shown in the two tests held in Galicia, where not a single positive has been registered “, they add.

The test has been postponed, and he will try to reposition himself on the calendar this season, something that will be difficult. The problem is that the next appointment of the Nacional also takes place in Asturias at the beginning of October. The Villa de Llanes Rally could follow the path of the Princesa if the regional authorities maintain the same line of action. If we add to this that last week the Rally of Catalonia was suspended, the outlook is bleak in the Spanish Championship.