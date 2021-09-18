Already absent against Liverpool in the Champions League, Olivier Giroud has a new problem and had to withdraw to face Juventus on Sunday.

After a royal start to the season, punctuated by several goals under his new colors of AC Milan, Olivier Giroud lives a period a little more complicated. Affected by the Covid, the French international was deprived of the shock of the Champions League lost by the Rossoneri on Wednesday, on the lawn of Liverpool (3-2). And while he was recovered and fit to play, now the former Chelsea is suffering from back pain. He will therefore be deprived of the clash scheduled for Sunday against Juventus.

No luck for Olivier Giroud who was surely happy to be able to play such a meeting, especially as Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be able to play it either, he who still suffers from an Achilles tendon. Two packages that Milan coach Stefano Pioli confirmed at a press conference on Saturday.

Regarding his French striker, the strategist explained: ” Olivier Giroud felt pain in his lower back. The exact duration of the unavailability of the veteran tricolor is not known.

To read also: >>> Lens-Lille stopped, the big fight!