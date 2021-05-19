The deputy José Luis Ramón launched a strong accusation against the governor of Mendoza, Rodolfo Suárez, in the middle of the second wave of coronavirus. The legislator assured that the provincial president “hides the data of the dead” by covid so as not to suspend face-to-face classes.

Ramón (Unidad y Equidad Federal – Mendoza) made his accusation in the middle of the session in which Deputies discussed the postponement of the PASO and the 2021 general elections.

The legislator, a regular ally of the Frente de Todos, criticized the opposition’s attitude before the presidential management of the pandemic.

In this regard, he said that April 2020 Alberto Fernández was chosen as “captain” to take the necessary measures. But, he added, months later Together for Change he veered his position.

The deputy José Luis Ramón launched a harsh accusation against the governor of Mendoza. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

“There was a moment when leaders of a political front began to fight to see who was the best opponent. trolls and pandemic deniers and the vaccine. You cannot deny the vaccine, the only tool to alleviate the virus that harms us, “said Ramón.

Then he introduced the long controversy over the suspension of face-to-face classes, an initiative opposed by Rodolfo Suárez and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta from Mendoza (who received the support of the Supreme Court).

“The President made a decision because there were objective parameters that said that being present in schools created a health risk. And what does Mr. (Larreta) do? Capricious, he says’ we are going to prosecute him‘. How are we going to prosecute an objective fact? “Asked Ramón.

“The decision it affected political interests. Today the head of the Buenos Aires government is backing down. And you better do it: his porteños are dying “, analyzed the legislator.

Then charged against Suarez and against the head of the national UCR, Alfredo Cornejo.

“The governor of my province, led by the president of the radical party (Alfredo Cornejo), what does he do? He says ‘Ah, no, we are not going to be present'” And you know what he did? Hide the data of the deceased in my province “Ramón accused.

Rodolfo Suárez, governor of Mendoza, did not abide by all the restrictions established by the national government.

In full room, the deputy aired that “two weeks ago” the mayor of San Rafael, Emir Félix, sent “desperately a letter to the governor to do something, because that day 18 people had died.”

“And the Ministry of Health of Mendoza published that in the entire province 20 people had died. And In San Rafael alone, 18 had died.. That is the ignorance of the pandemic, “warned Ramón.

Before concluding his presentation, he added: “The dead come out in black bags. Sorry to tell you, gentlemen of Together for Change, but the black bags they are not garbage or pathological waste: they are human beings who belonged to a family. Thick, strong, hard! “.

More criticism of the opposition

This is not Ramón’s first crossing into the main opposition force. Just hours ago, he had already starred in a controversy when in the annex of Deputies it was sought to give an opinion in committee to the modifications in the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“From Together for Change they are looking for nothing to change. I saw a former colleague who said he was a ‘traitor to the Fatherland whoever supports this project, ‘”recalled the legislator, referring to Laura Alonso, the former head of the Anti-Corruption Office in the time of Mauricio Macri.

“What is it to be a traitor to the homeland? To study a subject to see what modification can occur in a project that will improve the quality of life of thousands of people?” Ramón asked. In addition, he denounced family threats.

This same Wednesday, before the beginning of the session in Deputies, the Mendoza legislator announced that sent a letter document “particularly against Laura Alonso”, in the face of “political violence, persecution and escrache driven by referents of Together for Change”.

Already on the premises, he commented on the episode: “There are irresponsible people. entourage of trolls in networks that yesterday they spoke of traitors of the republic, and some media reproduced it. The people are waiting for us to have an attitude like in April 2020. The leaders of Together for Change they try to vilify the consensus. “

Your position on the elections

In the session in which the postponement of the PASO and the general elections was discussed, he explained that he will support the initiative but highlighted a project weakness, which he awarded to Together for Change.

In that sense, he pointed out “pressure” from the main opposition force to include the lock clause that prevents the treatment of a new postponement, even in a health situation worse than the current one.

“The clause was imposed on the ruling party for hold pan handle. This law is unconstitutional. How are we going to limit the functions of Congress in advance? Who knows what agreement they reached, an agreement that is not visible to the middle block, “he said.

And he closed: “The lock clause it is not legal, it is unconstitutional. “

“We are not going to set the date, the pandemic is going to put it on “, Ramón affirmed, in tune with his colleague Andrés Zottos (PJ – Salta).

AFG