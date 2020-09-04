The cabaret artist Lisa Eckhart was unloaded from a Hamburg literature festival because of “safety concerns”. Now she appears elsewhere in the Hanseatic city and sees herself and her critics facing the same problem.

NAfter being invited to the Harbourfront Literature Festival, the Austrian cabaret artist Lisa Eckhart would rather not win the award for the best debut novel there. “I hope that you will give it to someone else,” said Eckhart on Thursday evening in the Hamburger Literaturhaus. “Because I couldn’t be happy about this award either,” said the 27-year-old, who presented her debut novel “Omama” (Zsolnay Verlag). In it, she describes the life story of her grandma Helga, who grew up in a small village in Styria.

Eckhart had been removed from the festival due to safety concerns, which caused a scandal. However, the independent jury had announced that the cabaret artist would remain in the race for the Klaus-Michael Kühne Prize. The € 10,000 literary prize for the best German-language debut novel of the year is to be awarded in Hamburg on September 20th.

“I believe that these troublemakers and I, that we are now facing the same problem: Now I’m immediately 11th on the Spiegel bestseller list. And they will ask themselves: Oh, God, are we to blame? And I’ll ask myself all my life: Oh, God, was it to blame and wasn’t it myself? ”Said the cabaret artist. “That is bitter. Nobody has benefited from this thing and therefore I hope that I am not cursed with this price and the associated doubts. “

During her appearance in the Literaturhaus, which is located on the Outer Alster and far away from the left-wing neighborhoods, everything remained quiet around the appearance. The operators of the “Nochtspeichers” on St. Pauli, in which Eckhart was supposed to read as part of the Harbor Front Festival, had spoken out against the performance after “warnings from residents”, which led to a nationwide debate. “It must not be that culture is restricted out of fear of violence,” said Senator for Culture Carsten Brosda (SPD) on the subject.