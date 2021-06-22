In the Milan Challenger, Giulio overtakes Gabashvili after passing from qualifying, giving up the wild card to regain his form after a knee problem. Gian Marco folds Galovic. Eliminated Arnaboldi, Brancaccio, Vanni and Bonadio

Two out of six Italians reach the second round at the Challenger in Milan, on the fields of the Aspria Harbor Tour. Giulio Zeppieri and Gian Marco Moroni beat Teimuraz Gabashvili and Viktor Galovic respectively in two sets, while for the other Azzurri the tournament ends here: Andrea eliminated Arnaboldi, Raul Brancaccio, Luca Vanni and Riccardo Bonadio, defeated by the number one seed of the board (and number 89 of the ATP ranking) Federico Coria.

the edition – Wimbledon is upon us, Championships qualifiers are coming to a head and Eastbourne and Mallorca, on grass, are approaching the third slam of the season. But the Milanese Challenger, which takes place on clay, has been a fixture for Italian tennis fans since 2006, with the exception of the forced break in 2020 due to the pandemic. Giulio Zeppieri has already won three games in this edition, two of qualifiers and the first in the main draw, today’s one against the Russian Gabashvili: 6-1 7-6 (4) in an hour and a half of play. Previously, the tennis player born in 2001 had overtaken Francesco Passaro and Michael Vrbensky.

the decision – Zeppieri passed from qualifying despite having received a wild card to enter the main draw directly. A choice that coach Piero Melaranci explained as follows: “Giulio was stopped due to an inflammation of one knee from which he still suffers. The stop of almost two months is essentially due to that, now we will try to play as much as possible. The desire to play a lot is at the origin of the decision to give up the wild card “. Humble choice (and not for everyone) that allowed the Roman to enter the second round, in which he will face the French Hugo Grenier.

moroni – For Gian Marco Moroni there will instead be the match against Orlando Luz, a Brazilian who passed from qualifying. The tennis player born in ’98 easily passed the first round: 6-3 6-2 to the Croatian Galovic, number 333 in the ATP ranking. For all the other Italians there was little to do: only Arnaboldi won a set, the first, against the French Lamasine, only to be recovered and lost 7-5 to the third. In Milan, Italy clings to Moroni and Zeppieri, the boy who passed from qualifying by personal choice. A good story: the field knows how to reward sacrifice and hard work.

June 22, 2021

