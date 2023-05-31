In this city, as an SUV driver, you pay considerably more parking costs with the aim of bullying your way.

SUVs are big and polluting. People who drive it (me) are anti-social! In addition, they also take up a lot of parking space. That should not be able to find the drivers of the French city of Lyon and ensure that SUV drivers pay more to park.

SUV driver has high parking costs

Anything to save the planet and to do that big cars need to be tackled. The hatred runs deep, because Lyon has adopted a new parking policy that ensures that SUV drivers are bullied away.

The price of a parking card for residents is based on the weight and engine type of the car. Normally, residents pay 30 euros for a subscription to park on the street. Then the weight must remain between 1,000 and 1,750 kg. Heavier cars will have to pay 45 euros, while lighter cars will receive a bill of 15 euros. Okay, okay, it’s not an awful lot of money. But it’s about the principle.

Climate crisis

Everything is linked to the climate crisis, it seems to be becoming a revenue model. We can of course discuss whether there is a climate crisis at all, but we don’t burn our fingers on that. The city council of Lyon has the following reasoning:

We want to encourage the use of more fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles as a response to the climate crisis.

Incidentally, electric cars are naturally heavy due to the batteries. They also know that in Lyon and that is why you pay less in an electric car. So just take an electric SUV, because then you only pay 45 euros above 2,200 kilos. You get there pretty quickly, by the way, but oh well.

The Netherlands

This idea is not new. Similar rules have been in force for some time in the German city of Tübingen. The Netherlands is always the best boy in the class, so our policymakers should look at neighboring countries. The tax burden, especially for cars, is already crazy high here. I wonder if Dutch cities will adopt this craziness.

Photo: gray Mercedes G63 spotted by @toyotafortuner via Autoblog Spots

