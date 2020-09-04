The wavy balls of star Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh will not be seen. Bhajji, popularly known as Turbanator among the fans, is part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team captained by MS Dhoni, but withdrew his name on Friday citing personal reasons. He has also written a message for fans on social media. Explain that he is the second CSK player to withdraw from the tournament after Suresh Raina.

Wrote emotional message

He wrote on Twitter- Dear friends, I will not be able to play IPL this year due to personal reasons. It is a difficult time and I will expect some privacy, as I will spend time with my family. CSK management has been very supportive and I wish them a great IPL. Stay safe and Jai Hind. Harbhajan’s absence from playing in the IPL was being speculated for some time, which came to an end today.

It is noteworthy that due to rising corona virus cases in India, the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held in UAE from 19 September. Harbhajan informed the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team about his decision on Friday. He was scheduled to join the Chennai Super Kings on 1 September, but his move to UAE was postponed once again.

Gautam Gambhir’s advice, Dhoni bat at number 3 in IPL

Two players were corona positive

Bhajji did not leave for the UAE with the CSK team. There were reports that he would join the team later. However, he has now decided to withdraw from the IPL. Two CSK players and some support staff members were found positive in the Kovid-19 Test. For this reason, the quarter period of the team was also extended. Due to this, the training of the team could not be started as per the schedule. However, later everyone’s corona test came negative.