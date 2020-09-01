Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh is counted among the important players of his IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Due to rising corona virus cases in India, the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held in the UAE from 19 September and some media reports believe that Harbhajan is not yet associated with the team.

2 players were found Kovid-19 positive

Leaving Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the rest of the teams have started training. Two CSK players and some support staff members were found positive in the Kovid-19 Test. For this reason, the quarantine period of the team was also extended. Due to this, team training has also not been started yet.

Will Bhajji withdraw his name from IPL?

Media reports are claiming that CSK senior spinner Harbhajan Singh may withdraw from the next season. Regarding Harbhajan, a CSK official had said, “He (Harbhajan) was supposed to join the team on September 1, but his arrival was postponed once again. We do not know when he is coming, whether he is coming or not.

Official gave update

Meanwhile, CSK CEO K.K from the Cricinfo website. Vishwanath said that Harbhajan would reach Dubai in the first week of September, after which he would join the team. It was being said earlier that he would arrive on Tuesday, but he is still with his family. Bhajji did not leave for the UAE with the CSK team. There were reports that he would join the team later. However, he has not yet reached the UAE.

Foreign players also join

The team’s foreign players Faf du Plessis and Lungi Gidi have also reached Dubai. They will have to live in Quarantine now. CSK is also expected to join the team soon with Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo, who are currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League.



Raina withdraws from the entire season

Earlier, Suresh Raina withdrew from the IPL season due to personal reasons. However, he later tweeted and informed that his relatives were killed by some dacoits in Punjab. Because of this, he is very upset.

Training can begin from 4

It is expected that CSK team can start their training from 4 September. For this, however, it is necessary to have a negative report in the final COVID-19 test to be held on September 3. The two Indian players, whose first Kovid-19 Test report came positive, will not be able to start training before September 12.