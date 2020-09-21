Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Ambati Rayudu for helping Chennai Super Kings win in the first match. Harbhajan said that Rayudu was entitled to join the team in the World Cup held in England last year. Rayudu was not believed by the selectors to bat at number 4 last year, his place was given to Vijay Shankar. Ambati Rayudu scored an innings of 71 runs in the first match against Mumbai Indians, due to which Chennai Super Kings achieved the target of 163 runs.

Harbhajan Singh, who is associated with Chennai Super Kings, has not participated in the IPL this time for personal reasons. In an interview, Bhajji said on the question related to Rayudu’s performance, he felt that it was an ‘injustice’ with him not to choose Rayudu for the World Cup 2019.

Harbhajan said, ‘Rayudu is less praised. I think there was an injustice when the World Cup team was selected. He must have been in that team. But he again showed in this match how much ability he has. Age is on one side and talent is also something that needs attention. “

Let us know that before the World Cup, Ambati Rayudu of batting at number four was the first choice of the team. In March last year, the Australian team visited India. In the series of three ODIs, Rayudu was able to score 13, 18 and 2 runs respectively, due to which he had to be out of the World Cup team. Rayudu has scored 1694 runs in 55 ODIs for India. He has scored three centuries and 10 half-centuries. He averaged 47.

Rayudu played match-winning innings in difficult times

Chasing a target of 163 runs, Chennai started off badly. The team lost two wickets for just six runs. Rayudu, who landed at the crease in difficult times, shared 115 runs with Fof du Plessis. Rayudu scored 71 runs in 48 balls. He hit 3 sixes and 6 fours in his innings and his strike rate was 147.92. Apart from him, Du Plessis contributed 58 runs. Thanks to these two batsmen, Chennai defeated Mumbai by 5 wickets. The next match of Chennai Super Kings will be held on 22 September with Rajasthan Royals.

