Legendary spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant performance in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). The first match of the 13th season of IPL was played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. In this match, CSK beat Mumbai by five wickets. Bhajji not only praised Rayudu’s performance in this match, but at the same time he also dismissed Rayudu’s exclusion from the World Cup 2019 team.

Harbhajan Singh said, “Ambati Rayudu was fit for number four in the World Cup 2019, but he was dropped for Vijay Shankar.” Selectors were also severely criticized for not including Rayudu in the World Cup squad. was. At the same time, Chennai had to chase 163 runs in the first match of IPL 2020. Ambati gave the team victory by playing an innings of 71 off 48 balls.

IPL 2020: Difficult challenge for Royals to overcome CSK without Stokes-Smith

Harbhajan said, “The partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf Duplesey changed the map of the match.” We got off to a good start, but we have to move forward like this. “In a conversation with Sports, Harbhajan said,” I remember when I won the IPL two years ago we beat Mumbai Indians in the first match. So it is a good coincidence. ”

Harbhajan Singh also said that the absence of Ambati Rayudu for the World Cup was an injustice to him. He said, “I think injustice was done to him in the World Cup. He definitely should have been in the team, but in this match, he once again showed how much ability he has. “Let us know that Chennai Super Kings have to play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday (September 22).

Test series will not be easy for India, Australia chief coach Justin Langer gave hints

The two teams are as follows:

Rajasthan Royals: Steve Smith (captain), Jos Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Joffra Archer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Karthik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Oshen Thomas, Andrew Ty, David Miller, Tom Kurain, Anirudh Joshi, Shreyas Gopal , Ryan Parag, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Markandeya.

Chennai Superkings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf Duplesey, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Kurain, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.