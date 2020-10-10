Highlights: Harbhajan Singh expressed resentment over beating of Sikh security personnel

Turban was opened in the beating of Kolkata Police, Bhajji raged

Harbhajan demands action against CM Mamta Banerjee

State police gave cleanliness – Turban collapsed on its own

New Delhi / Kolkata

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh (Harbhajan Singh) has expressed his displeasure over the incident of beating and turbaning of a Sikh security personnel in West Bengal. While sharing the video on Twitter, he has demanded action from the Chief Minister of the state Mamta Banerjee.

Harbhajan shared the video of BJP leader Impreet Singh Bakshi. He tagged CM Mamta expressing displeasure and appealed to him to take action in the case. The video of the beating of Balwinder Singh, posted in Kolkata by BJP leader Priyangu Pandey’s security, went viral. During the beating of the police, the turban of the security personnel was opened.

At the same time, West Bengal Police has given its clarification on this whole incident. In their statement released on Twitter with the video of the incident, the police have said that the person concerned was carrying weapons in the protest. In the scuffle with our officer, the turban fell on its own. It is not our objective to hurt the sentiments of any community.

In fact, the BJP had taken out the secretariat Chalo march, alleging deteriorating law and order in the state. The state police stopped the BJP leaders and then struggled on the streets for 3 hours. During this time this incident happened. Police have registered an FIR against 20 leaders, including Bengal BJP in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya and senior leader Mukul Roy, for the illegal submission.