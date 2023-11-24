Harassment | Women talk about Aku Hirviniemi’s messages: he sent pictures and told sexual fantasies

Actor Aku Hirviniemi has sent women a lot of disturbing messages over the years, and Seiska made the messages public. HS tells what kind of messages it is.
Anna-Maija Lippu HS
Actor Aku Hirviniemi the inappropriate sexually tinged messages sent by
As a result of the commotion, Hirviniemi lost his lead role In the Helsinki City Theater play and his humorous the music show in Oulu was cancelled.
In addition, Hirviniemi withdrew from the board of his production company.
#Harassment #Women #talk #Aku #Hirviniemis #messages #pictures #told #sexual #fantasies