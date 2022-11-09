Harassment | They want to make painting a crime

The vast majority of opinion makers support the Ministry of Justice’s proposal to make painting a crime punishable. The reform proposal received opposition mainly from private citizens.

Painting making it a punishable act is widely supported. In the opinion round, the majority of the opinion makers estimated that there is a loophole in the law that enables people to be silenced by painting.

Ministry of Justice stated in its assessment memo in Septemberthat from previous assessments otherwise, there would be grounds for criminalizing painting. According to the proposal, painting could result in a fine or a maximum of one year in prison.

The new provision would not prevent, for example, criticism of the actions of a civil servant, but the purpose would be to curb attacks on a person.

“ At worst, painting threatens the functioning of a democratic society.

Both the initiator of the goal kick and those who participate in it could be held criminally liable. Threatening, pressuring and presenting false, derogatory or privacy-infringing information are prohibited.

Painting would be a crime subject to official prosecution. Telemonitoring could be used to prevent and investigate painting.

In the statement round several parties, such as judges, prosecutors, police, civil activists, journalists and researchers, reported that painting has clearly increased.

In the opinion of the majority, there would be a social need for the criminalization of painting, as it affects people’s willingness to participate in public debate and, at worst, threatens the functioning of a democratic society.

“The need to regulate paintballing as a punishment is clear and under no circumstances should society give the impression that things will not be intervened if there are many violations and they take place on social media,” said Syyttäjäyhydistys.

There was also hesitation.

“Basically, you have to be critical of every new criminalization. They have been regulated quite liberally. It is clear that not all problems can be eliminated or even mitigated by the threat of punishment and punishment”, thought the University of Eastern Finland.

“ Freedom of speech must not be restricted more than is necessary.

The clearest opposition to the reform proposal came from individual citizens. Anyone could leave a statement, and about a dozen ordinary citizens had left their own opinion. All but one rejected the proposal.

“Do you want to go in the direction of China? Threatening and name-calling is a separate matter, but the current legislation is enough for them,” summed up one of them.

So the main concern of ordinary citizens as well as other commenters was related to the definition of painting. The section must be sufficiently clear and precise, and in that respect the draft regulation still needs to be refined.

The statements emphasized the importance of freedom of speech and emphasized that freedom of speech must not be restricted more than is necessary.

For example, the Union of Journalists stated that in a democratic society, it is always possible to criticize the actions of the authorities. It reminded that, according to the practice of the European Court of Human Rights, freedom of speech also includes the right to publish offensive messages up to a certain limit.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa was also of the same opinion. According to it, however, even pointed criticism can be made without baseless, degrading, oppressive or threatening statements.

“Deliberate and systematic abuse of freedom of speech should not be allowed.”

According to Justice Minister Anna-Maija Henriksson (r), painting endangers the functioning of the democratic rule of law and society and violates the basic and human rights of the target persons.

Multi defined systematicity as a characteristic feature of painting.

“Harassment refers to mass and systematic harassment, the aim of which is to silence the target”, formulated the Human Rights Association.

According to the association, goal scorers now benefit from the fact that the definition of goal scoring is vague and difficult. In its opinion, the section of the Criminal Code on stalking could be used in the definition. In addition to threats, surveillance or following, stalking emphasizes that the actions are apt to cause fear or anxiety in the persecuted and that it is a repeated procedure.

According to several statements, the provision planned in the evaluation memorandum is too narrow. So it does not cover all forms of action or all people who should receive protection.

For example, apparently legal means can be used to target officials by making them baseless complaints, requests for investigations and other requests for clarification and information, pointed out the Police Organizations’ Association.

“ Painting can target anyone.

The union would like a special status for civil servants, because they do not have the opportunity to refuse to perform official duties for fear of being fired, unlike private operators.

“To ensure the maintenance of social peace and the functioning of society and the democratic rule of law, the authorities need more protection than private actors.”

For example, the human rights organization Amnesty has a different opinion. It pointed out that targeting can target anyone, such as human rights defenders and activists.

“Human rights defenders are being silenced at an accelerating pace, and this must also be addressed through legislation.”

Media field welcomed the criminalization of painting because it saw the current situation as restricting freedom of speech.

“From the point of view of journalism, both the pressure on journalists themselves and the difficulty in finding interviewees are harmful. When targeted unequally, especially at minority groups, the silencing effect can also reduce the pluralism of the discussion and thus hinder the realization of freedom of speech”, stated Medialiitto.

According to the media, the new law should be such that it does not inhibit normal communication.

“It is important to define smearing in such a way that there is no danger of applying the provision to journalistic information transmission when the purpose of the messages is to transmit information in accordance with the principles of responsible journalism,” stressed Yleisradio.

For the draft regulation several suggestions for improvement were presented. One of the things to be specified is whether only the author and publisher of the text is punished, or whether you can be held criminally responsible for sharing someone else’s text or even “liking” it.

Ombudsman Petri Jääskeläinen on the other hand, drew attention to the fact that the concept of false information is not as clear as the evaluation memorandum suggests.

“The difference between information, assertion, doubt and opinion is generally blurred. The knowledge that someone is a criminal, a drug addict, a narcissist or a Nazi may be very controversial.”

Moni was ready to increase the maximum penalty from the year presented in the assessment memo to up to two years.

For example, the Bar Association pointed out that the maximum sentence of one year would mean that the acts expire in two years. That, on the other hand, is a very short time for a possibly extensive and complex investigation, and therefore many crimes might remain unsolved.

The University of Eastern Finland agrees.

“Thus, the mild scale of the punishment signaled that it is mostly an act equivalent to a minor traffic crime.”

