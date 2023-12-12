Harassment | The top player suspected of sexual harassment hopes that Suek will drop the case

The district court did not grant baseball player Joni Rytkönen 30 days more time to respond to the suspicions about him in the disciplinary committee.

Helsinki the district court considers that it does not have the authority to issue orders regarding the handling of cases in the sports ethics disciplinary board.

The district court's decision concerns a baseball player Joni Rytkönen a suspected incident of harassment. The police have launched a preliminary investigation against both Rytkönen and the young women who made accusations of sexual harassment against him.

In the case of women, the police are investigating the case under the heading defamation.

The disciplinary board appointed by the Finnish Olympic Committee should deal with the harassment case on Saturday, December 16.

Rytkönen through his attorney, filed a protective measures application with the district court, in which he asked for 30 days more time to respond to the suspicions concerning him in the board.

The application submitted to the district court was prepared by Rytkönen's attorney, deputy judge Olli Rauste.

The case was brought to the Disciplinary Board for consideration by the disciplinary claimant of the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (Suek) Juha-Mikko Hämäläinen. The board's proceedings are not public.

According to information from Helsingin Sanomat, Suek plans to conduct further research into the matter. Rytkönen has provided Suek with 78 pages of additional material, which goes through the online communication between him and the women.

In his answer, Rytkönen hopes that, based on the new information, Suek will give up pursuing the case at the disciplinary board

Sports the disciplinary board is a new body that started its operations at the beginning of 2022. The Baseball Association is committed to the board's rules.

Three investigations are now underway, in one of which the disciplinary board suspects 30-year-old Rytkös of sexual harassment. In two cases, the police are investigating whether the young women or Rytkönen have committed a crime.

Rytkönen is one of Superpesi's star players. He won the SM gold in Sotkamo Jymy in the 2020 season.

Rytkönen has won the Superpesis forward statistics three times.

As a result of the harassment report, Joensuun Maila, one of Superpesis' top teams, suspended Rytkönen's team's activities in May after it had received information about the harassment suspicions.