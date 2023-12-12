Harassment | Teasing, belittling and sexual harassment – The survey reveals the tough attitudes of the construction industry

Gender and age emerged as reasons for discrimination. About half of the respondents felt that men have better opportunities to advance in their careers in the construction industry.

In the construction industry there is still a lot to do with equality, according to a survey by the Finnish Association of Civil Engineers (RIL).

RIL's Head of Membership and Communications Henriikka Hellström according to the results of the survey, there are both positive and very negative things. The good news is that about half of the respondents feel that they have never been discriminated against in the construction industry.

The flip side is that approximately 45 percent of the respondents say they have occasionally experienced discrimination.

What is worrying about discrimination is that it is not about issues related to the work culture of the past, says Hellström. On the other hand, about a quarter of the respondents who have experienced unequal treatment in the industry or at their workplace have experienced unequal treatment at the moment or in the last year. About 58 percent experienced discrimination in the past five years.

Hellström states that it is worrying that many have experienced discrimination from a predecessor. Employers, colleagues and customers have also acted in a way that is not desired.

For the survey the respondents felt that the discrimination was caused especially by gender or age. About 66 percent cited gender as the reason, and about 47 percent age. In that section, you could choose several options.

Those who experienced discrimination also reflected that their own opinions, status, personal characteristics and educational background could be behind the unequal treatment.

“There still seems to be a lot to do in the field,” says Hellström.

Hellström admits that different terms could have been opened more precisely in the survey. Now, very different interpretations of discrimination and unequal treatment emerged in the open answers. Among other things, teasing, belittling and sexual harassment came to the fore.

In the most blatant cases, the survey respondents said that the men had spoken obscenities. Suggestions for going to bed and rapprochement also came up in the survey.

Hellström recognizes the understatement revealed in the survey. The same thing has also come up in the conversations he has had with people in the industry.

For example, if a woman strongly expresses her opinion about something on the surface, the comment may be downplayed. When a man says the same thing, we react enthusiastically, says Hellström.

Very old-fashioned assumptions about gender were also revealed in the survey.

“Still in the construction industry, some male managers seem to be organizing networking events that are pleasing to men, to which women are not invited, assuming that women are not into hunting or the like,” says Hellström.

Although the survey highlighted the position of women in the construction industry in particular, men also reported that they had experienced discrimination.

In the survey the opportunities for men and women to advance in their careers were also examined.

More than half of the survey respondents felt that men have better opportunities to advance in their careers than women. About 29 percent felt that the opportunities are equally good. A few percent of the respondents felt that women have better opportunities to advance in their careers than men.

“This does not indicate that we are still in an egalitarian society as far as graduate engineers in the field of the built environment are concerned.”

Hellström says that some men have also experienced that young women are popular, for example in job search situations.

In addition to career opportunities, salary issues have been brought up in the industry. Gender is linked to wage differences. Already in the study phase, men's paychecks are larger than women's. The pay gap is also visible among newly graduated civil engineers and architects, and there is no justified reason for it.

Where from are the equality problems in the construction industry due to? Why do many people still experience discrimination in the industry?

According to Hellström, the reason behind this is probably the fact that the construction industry has been a very male-dominated industry. Over the years, however, more women have entered the industry, which has also affected the culture of the industry.

Hellström calls for the responsibility of work communities. According to him, every organization must have clear operating models on how to react if incidents related to discrimination or harassment occur.

In many larger companies, various notification channels for inappropriate behavior are already in use.

Hellström reminds that employers are obliged to draw up an equality plan if at least 30 people regularly work for the employer.

Hellström considers it problematic if unpleasant experiences are downplayed or if they are considered isolated cases that do not need to be addressed.

“The situation can never improve if things are kept under wraps. They must be taken seriously.”

According to Hellström, an even more open discussion and a change of attitude is needed in the field so that discrimination or inappropriate behavior no longer occurs. According to him, it may require more widely different gender quotas in addition to equality plans.

RIL conducted the survey in the fall. About 170 people responded.