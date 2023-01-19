Thursday, January 19, 2023
Harassment suspicions | Financial life: Suspicions of sexual abuse were revealed in a development aid project funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

January 19, 2023
Policy|Suspicions of harassment

The suspicions were directed at a foreign organization that participated in a development aid project for the hearing impaired financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

16.1. 17:02 | Updated 15:49

Ministry of Foreign Affairs was revealed about the development aid project for the hearing impaired Economic life including suspicions of sexual abuse and harassment, which it was decided not to report.

Talouselämä reports, based on the report of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that employees of a foreign organization were suspected of sexual abuse. The Association of the Deaf participated in the project with the organization whose staff was suspected of abuse.

Talouselämä writes that the suspicions of abuse came to the attention of the Association of the Deaf in 2019. The association reported the matter to Vammaiskamppanu, which reported on it in its annual report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. However, the Association of the Deaf did not report abuse. A year later, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself requested an explanation of the matter from Vammaiskumppanuus ry, which ran the development aid project. In the end, neither the leader of the project nor the Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to inform about the matter, citing its sensitive nature and the protection of the victims.

Cooperation with a foreign organization was terminated.

Correction 19.1. 3:47 p.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that the Federation of the Deaf had not reported the suspected abuse. However, the Association of the Deaf reported to the Vammaiskompantu, which informed the ministry of its suspicions in its annual report. The Federation of the Deaf did not report abuse to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs until the Ministry requested it.

