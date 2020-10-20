Harassment Survey: Service workers experience the threat of violence and sexual harassment

According to Pami’s survey, the # metoo campaign has not affected customer behavior.

Violence threat and sexual harassment are part of the daily lives of service sector workers, can be deduced from the membership survey.

More than half of service workers who responded to the member survey have experienced violence or the threat of violence, and even more have experienced sexual harassment, Pam says in a statement.

374 Pam members responded to the online survey. An invitation to the online survey was sent to 3,000.

For the survey more than half of the respondents had been named or threatened by customers in the past year. One in ten had experienced physical violence or intimidation by any means.

Over the past year, more than a third of respondents had experienced sexual harassment. Waiters are more likely to be sexually harassed.

According to Pam’s bulletin, sexual harassment most commonly manifests as comments, but all forms of harassment are in use. Men are also the target of harassment, but it is clearly more common in women.

As many as 92 percent of the respondents to the survey thought that the #metoo campaign had not influenced customer behavior.

Third respondents said the harassment has caused anxiety and fear. One-fifth have therefore even changed industries or jobs.

Pam last asked her members about harassment five years ago. According to Pam, the proportion of those who have experienced harassment has increased since then in all occupational groups.