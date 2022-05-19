Harassment Suek closes investigation into Anni Vuohijoki’s suspected violation – “No case involved”

The incident was related to the Beijing Olympics.

Finland sports ethics center Suek announced on Thursday that it has closed an investigation into the matter Anni Vuohijoki suspected of a serious ethical violation at the Beijing Olympics because there are no parties involved in the case. The case is therefore not pending before the Disciplinary Board.

Goat River was the sports representative of the Board of the Finnish Olympic Committee at the Beijing Games. At the beginning of April, STT reported that the targets of the Finnish men’s hockey national team had been the target of the alleged inappropriate behavior or sexual harassment of the Goat River in Beijing.

“There were strong grounds for the inquiries we received. During the investigation, we were able to determine the course of events with sufficient accuracy. We closed the investigation because there was no disciplinary party in the case who would have requested a hearing before the Disciplinary Board, ”said Suek’s Chief Investigator. Jouko Ikonen said in a press release.