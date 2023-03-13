Harassment | Subject organization: Guests say that editor-in-chief Tuulensu was touched inappropriately

According to the subject association, the guests of the annual party have experienced Tuulensuu’s intoxication as oppressive. The editor-in-chief was also thrown out during the continuation of the party.

To Tampere Vostok, the subject organization of the university’s journalism students, says that according to the party guests, Aamulehti’s editor-in-chief Jussi Tuulensuu touched them inappropriately.

Vostok celebrated its 30th anniversary last Saturday. Vostok on Monday the bulletin published according to several party guests have reported anonymously about Tuulensuu’s behavior during the evening.

“Guests have told Jussi Tuulensuu that he touched party guests inappropriately, for example hugging and grabbing their backs. Many party guests have felt uncomfortable overall because of Tuulensuu’s behavior,” the announcement says.

Vosto too according to the report, some of the incidents of harassment have occurred during the evening party and some during its official continuation at the Tullikamari Club.

According to the substance organization, Tuulensuu had been “very intoxicated” all evening, and the orderlies removed him from the club around two in the morning.

“The state of intoxication has also been distressing for many,” Vostok’s press release says.

Vostok says that he condemns Tuulensuu’s behavior.

Tuulensuu is himself announced his resignation as a result of events. According to Vostok, this was the right decision.

HS told about the experiences of eyewitnesses in another story published on Monday.

Vostok collected guests’ experiences anonymously with a survey. People who have faced harassment have also been in direct contact with the subject organization. Vostok emphasizes that it has no reason to doubt the authenticity of the reports.

The reason behind the anonymity may be some students’ fear of career opportunities. Aamulehti employs several current and former students of Vostok.

Ainerøjstøst points out that Tuulensuu, as editor-in-chief, has exercised significant power in Aamulehti. Aamulehti was also the main sponsor of the annual celebration and prominently featured in the event.

According to Vostok, the continuation of the cooperation is being discussed with Aamulehti.

Aamulehti and Helsingin Sanomat belong to the same Sanoma group.