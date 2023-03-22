Harassment | Sexual harassment in the workplace does not necessarily aim for sex – A psychologist explains what the behavior can be about

The Sexual Offenses Act, which entered into force at the beginning of this year, has expanded the definition of sexual harassment, but many are afraid of taking the matter forward.
In the leadership position Harassment directed at a person’s subordinates may remain in the dark, because the employee thinks that raising the issue could be an obstacle to career advancement at the workplace.
However, addressing harassment and discrimination in the workplace is difficult if it is not reported to the employer.
