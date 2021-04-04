On the reality show “The Last Hero” on the TV-3 channel, a scandal erupted due to the sexual harassment of one of the project participants. The release of the program is available at website broadcaster.

On Saturday, April 3, presenter Yana Troyanova gathered the participants for a serious conversation. According to her, 20-year-old Anastasia Petrova, who had dropped out of the project the day before, said that her 61-year-old compatriot Alexander Matveyev, who was kindly called “Uncle Sasha”, molested her and other girls. The presenter urged women not to remain silent and talk about what is happening. Then the conversation took place with the cameras turned off.

Later, Petrova appeared at the tribal council and explained her position. As a child, she survived an attempted rape, so the behavior of an adult man angered her. According to her, other participants also faced similar actions by Matveyev, but chose not to talk about it. Some of the players accused Petrova of hype and lynching a person. The presenter sharply criticized them, saying that she opposes such incidents on any television projects. “You were inactive. And this is how everything happens in the world. All evil is committed with tacit consent, ”Troyanova said.

The man denied the accusations and called what was happening “stupidity.” “I don’t have brains?” He reacted. After that, Matveev announced his decision to voluntarily leave the TV project due to health problems. “I apologize if I caused any pain or inconvenience to anyone,” he said. At the end of the program, the participants told in more detail what happened to them, and Matveyev admitted that the tribal council came as a complete surprise to him. “The conclusions that have been made have been misinterpreted,” he added.

Earlier it was reported that the winner of the first season of the show “The Last Hero” Sergei Odintsov dropped out of the new season of the project, as he beat up a neighbor, a doctor. He was supposed to participate in the project for the third time. However, he did not fly to Zanzibar with the project team and recorded a video message in which he explained this by “force majeure circumstances.”