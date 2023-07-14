Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Spaniard Luis Enrique, the new coach of Paris Saint-Germain, does not intend to rely on the Brazilian Neymar da Silva in his basic offensive squad in the new season, given that he is not ready yet from the “right ankle” injury he suffered last February, and was forced to undergo surgery in March. diameter.

The first exercises that Neymar conducted alone a few days ago revealed that he was still suffering from “harassment” at the site of the injury, and the medical staff had to put him under observation to know the exact development of his condition.

This comes at a time when the Saint-Germain administration is looking to get rid of Neymar, whether by selling or loaning this summer, although the loan is the greatest possibility, given the large salary that the “samba” star receives.

It is known that the relationship between Neymar and some of the “Princes’ Park” fans reached a dead end in the last weeks of the ending season, as a number of them went to his home and demonstrated in front of him, demanding his departure.

And the French newspaper Le Parisien reported that Enrique is still dealing on the basis that Kylian Mbappe, the star of the team and its first scorer, will be present in the attack as a “left wing”, and hopes that he will end up staying with the team, just as he hopes that negotiations with Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus striker, will end at the end. Happy, to be the spearhead of the team, or to be the Frenchman Randal Kolo Mwani as the main spearhead, while the club is intensifying its efforts to try to win the Portuguese player Bernardo Silva, the Manchester City player, to complete the attacking line of the team on the right wing, this is how the picture looks, as if Neymar is not has a place in it.

It is reported that Chelsea is waiting to know Neymar’s position regarding staying or leaving, in order to move seriously, in order to obtain his services, whether by buying or by loan.

For its part, the newspaper “L’Equipe” confirmed that the recent tests conducted by Neymar had already proven that he was not fully ready yet, and said that the Brazilian star went to the hospital to test the condition of his foot, and then returned to participate in light training, under the supervision of the team’s medical staff.