04/08/2024 – 18:01

Sociologist and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva classified as “unacceptable” the harassment suffered by journalist Verônica Dalcanalcorrespondent of the Brazilian Communications Company (EBC) at the Paris Olympics while working on a live broadcast for the TV Brazil on Saturday (3).

“At the gender equality Olympics, the harassment suffered by the reporter from EBC Veronica Dalcanal while working in the French capital. I send my condolences to Veronica and hope that all women can live safely, both inside and outside their workplaces,” Janja wrote on her profile on the social network X.

Also on social media, the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said it was “unbelievable” that we still have to witness situations like the harassment suffered by the reporter. “I repudiate the violence suffered by her and all the other women who have gone through this embarrassment,” she posted.

“In an edition of the Olympics marked by equality (including a female majority on the Brazilian team), witnessing unacceptable scenes shows that the lack of freedom that women have to work is simply cruel. My full support at this moment,” added Nísia.

Federal deputy Gleisi Hoffman (PT-PR) expressed her solidarity with reporter Verônica Dalcanal and described it as “absurd and unacceptable, in 2024, to see women going through this type of aggression”. “Have the strength to move forward. We are with you,” she said.

Earlier, the Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic (Secom) published a note in which it expressed solidarity with the correspondent of EBC and says he will provide whatever support is necessary at this time.

The Minister of Women, Cida Gonçalves, had also spoken out about what happened in the French capital. “This is a special Olympics for equality between men and women in sports. For the first time, the Brazilian team has a female majority and, of our medals to date, the majority have been won by women.”

“It is unacceptable that they believe they have ownership over our bodies and that journalists and other women in positions of power go through situations like this. We need to be respected in all spaces,” she said.

Understand

Reporter Verônica Dalcanal was reporting on the Brazilian athletes’ day at the Paris Games during a break in the broadcast of a Série B match of the Brazilian Championship when three men, apparently foreigners, approached her and began to sing. One of them then came closer to the journalist and kissed her on the cheek without consent, an act that was promptly repelled by her. Soon after, another of the three men also kissed the reporter, an act that was again rejected by Verônica.

The president of EBCJean Lima, declared that it is “unacceptable that women are still subjected to this type of aggression, especially journalists in the exercise of their profession. Verônica, my solidarity”.

The director of journalism at EBCCidinha Matos, had already declared support for Verônica on behalf of the entire board of the public company on Saturday night. “It is an attack on the journalist, on women and on the Olympic spirit, especially in this edition in which women, particularly Brazilian women, are gaining the prominence they deserve,” she highlighted.

Verônica herself described the episode as revolting and sad and that “it becomes a bad memory in the midst of the dream of covering the Olympics”.

“I find it revolting that female journalists still have to go through this type of situation while working. Personally, I am also sad because this coverage will also be marked by this episode.”

“Covering the Olympic Games in Paris is a professional dream that I was fortunate enough to be able to fulfill. Like other colleagues, I would like to remember this coverage only for the interviews, the written articles, the live broadcasts and the excitement of following our athletes. Unfortunately, it will not be like that,” he said.