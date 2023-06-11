Defending the rights of the LGTBI community is becoming a high-risk activity for some American companies. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis turned the spigot on by harassing Disney, but conservative groups have targeted numerous companies with harassment and boycott threats over their inclusive messaging or policies.

Target and Kohl’s distribution companies, Chick-Fil-A restaurant chain, Budweiser beer brand, Lego constructions and even M&M’s candies They have been the target of attacks that have cost companies billions in stock market value. In the background, there is an offensive against the ESG principles of sustainable investment -environmental, social and corporate governance criteria-, which some conservatives attack as a progressive imposition. Many companies, despite everything, remain proud of their support.

The worst-case scenario is companies that have lurched and drawn pushback from both trenches of the culture war, as has happened to Anheuser Busch—owner of Budweiser and many other beer brands—and Target. While part of the calls for a boycott and the confrontations have come through social networks, in the case of the distribution chain there have been scenes of tension, violence and threats in some of its stores and the police have had to intervene.

The Target department store chain included some 2,000 items in its gay pride collection this year, including clothing, books, music and household items. Among the items for sale were some from the Abprallen brand, which works with the transgender designer Erik Carnell ―controversial for his satanic creations―, as well as children’s books such as Bye Bye Binary either I’m not a girl. It was those products and others like a sweater with a slogan that said cure transphobia not trans people or a swimsuit that was presented as appropriate to help transsexuals hide their genitals (and that was falsely said in networks that it was aimed at children) which provoked a harassing reaction from some customers.

“Since the introduction of this year’s collection, we have experienced threats that affect our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while they work,” the Minneapolis-based company admitted in a statement. “Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behaviors,” he added, drawing anger from LGTBI groups.

The head of Target himself acknowledged in a report revealed by Insider that he was concerned that the withdrawal of merchandise would affect the “well-being and psychological security” of the LGTBI community. “We are with you now and we will continue to be, not just during Pride Month, but every single day,” he stated. Target has fallen on the stock market to its lowest in three years, with a collapse of 18% in the last month and a loss of value of more than 10,000 million.

The hardest impact on sales and stock valuation has been suffered by Anheuser-Busch, which in April gave away a can of Bud Light brand beer to transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney with his likeness on it. That decision, conveniently mixed with some hoaxes, sparked a boycott from conservative consumers. Bud Light sales have plummeted, dropping as much as 25-30% in a few weeks, according to Nielsen data. Many consumers uploaded videos to their social networks spilling beer on the ground.

The management of the company removed those responsible for the campaign and Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth released a statement to try to calm things down without much success: “We have never pretended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are dedicated to bringing people together over a beer.” Despite this, the drop in sales spread to other brands in the group such as Budweiser and Busch. Its shares have fallen 15% in two months, subtracting about 15,000 million value from the company.

Persecution and harassment is capable of reaching delirious heights. Some ultra-conservatives have launched a campaign against fast-food chain Chick-fil-A simply for having a director of diversity, equity and inclusion, who has actually been in office since 2021. The company has hitherto been rather criticized for donating to groups hostile to the LGTBI collective and states that its corporate purpose is: “To glorify God by being a faithful steward of all that is entrusted to us. To have a positive influence on everyone who comes in contact with Chick-fil-A.”

That has not freed her from bullying now. On Elon Musk’s unapologetic Twitter, which makes hate speech more visible, an influential conservative commentator He pointed out in a mafia tone in a message with more than seven million views: “We have a problem. Chick-fil-A just hired a Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This is bad. Very bad. I don’t want to have to boycott. Are we going to have to boycott? AND He added, already directly in the field of barbarities: “By now it’s only a matter of time before they start putting tranny cum in the ice cold lemonade.”

The most politically significant case has been the one that has confronted Disney with Ron DeSantis over the law that prohibits the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity, known among its detractors as don’t say gay. Disney has halted investment in Florida and is taking on DeSantis in court. Meanwhile, it has kept in its parks its Gay Days that gather thousands of people every year.

culture war

Before, the concern of some companies was that their support for the LGTBI community would be perceived as inauthentic. Now, the fear is to be the object of a campaign of harassment and boycott. The antiLGTBI activists do not hide their intentions: “The objective is to convert the pride into something toxic for brands. If you decide to hold this garbage against us, you must know that you will pay a price. It won’t be worth what they think they’re going to win. First Bud Light and now Target. Our campaign is progressing. Let’s keep going.” noted author, activist and conservative commentator Matt Walsh, with 2.1 million followers on Twitter.

In May and June 2022 there were 400 calls on social media for boycotts in relation to Pride. This year, more than 15,000 were already going in May, according to data from the consultancy RILA Global Consulting. North Face, Walmart, Kohl’s and Lego have had to deal with such campaigns in what appears to be a reflection of the growing polarization and intolerance in the country. Dozens of laws hostile to transsexuals have been passed in Republican states.

The harassment against inclusivity and equality as social principles is part of a broader crusade with great support from the Republican Party against investing based on ESG criteria. It was started by Republican states like Texas and Florida, but it has reached the federal Congress as part of the cultural war that polarizes the country. Republicans see those sustainable criteria as a progressive imposition. US President Joe Biden first used his veto power to stop that offensive.

More than a dozen red states are promoting laws antiESG that prevent public funds from being managed with these criteria or from granting tenders to companies that apply them in a way that they consider discriminatory. Texas, for example, intends to defend its powerful hydrocarbon sector with this.

“ESG criteria and sustainability have received increased regulatory attention in all jurisdictions”, warns BlackRock in its latest annual report. “Some states or state officials in the United States have passed or proposed laws or have taken official positions that restrict or prohibit state public entities from doing certain business with entities identified by the state as boycotters either discriminatory against certain sectors or that take into account ESG factors in their investment and voting processes at the boards”, he adds.

From being something that companies boasted about, principles such as equality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion have become a risk factor. The Cava restaurant chain, which is finalizing its IPO, warns in the brochure: “Such initiatives and objectives are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which may not be foreseeable or beyond our control. We may be criticized for the scope or nature of those aspirational initiatives or goals, for any revisions to those initiatives or goals, or for failing, or being perceived as failing, in achieving those initiatives or goals,” he explains.

