The judicial triumph that the domiciliaries achieved in New York, two stories related to the regime of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua and a law written with artificial intelligence are some of the most important news this week in the international arena. Below, a review of the agenda in ‘Around the world’.

Sound triumph for home residents in New York

New York home delivery workers scored a tremendous victory due to a court’s decision to reject a lawsuit by food applications against the law that assigned delivery drivers a minimum wage of $17.96 per hour. For these apps, they are not employees but independent contractors. The businessmen argued that the salary is very high and that this will force them to raise rates. But the judge did not accept his plea.

Harassment of Miss Universe of Nicaragua continues

On the sidelines, the Ortega-Murillo dictatorship continued to harass the new Miss Universe, the Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios. This time they messed with her luggage, which was returning to the country after her victory in the orbital contest. Three suitcases, a handbag and a plastic bag were detained and searched and then handed over to the queen’s grandmother. The reasons were not explained. The sovereign went to live in New York to fulfill her commitments from there.

72%, against bishop Álvarez’s conviction

Continuing with the Ortega-Murillo duo, a survey was released on the perception of Nicaraguans regarding the 26-year prison sentence imposed on Catholic bishop Rolando Álvarez after refusing his exile. 72 percent said they disagreed, and even among those who identified themselves as Sandinistas, 42.1 percent rejected the measure and asked for their freedom. 59 percent are against the expulsion of priests.

AI already writes laws in Brazil

A law that exempts citizens from paying for a new water consumption record in case of theft was approved by the council of Portoalegre, in Brazil. Until then everything is normal. But then, the author of the initiative, Ramiro Rosário, confessed that the project had been written entirely by an application of artificial intelligence. In a matter of seconds, the app created a text of eight articles with provisions, deadlines, and more. In networks they ironized that it was no longer necessary to have councilors.

Summit to close oil deals?

In information that has been extremely controversial, the BBC network assured that the United Arab Emirates, host of COP28, planned to close businesses related to the sale of fossil fuels, taking advantage of its status as host. There was talk of the preparation of at least 26 meetings between Sultan Al Jaber, president of the summit – also of the oil company Adnoc – with international leaders. Quite a contradiction.

The president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (right), and the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres (l).

EDUARD SOTO

EDITOR CENTRAL TABLE EL TIEMPO