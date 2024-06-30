The head of Dagestan Melikov promised protection to the doctor after a scandal with a patient in a niqab

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, sharply criticized blogger Gadzhimurad Atayev, who harassed a doctor because he asked a patient to remove her niqab. The man forced the doctor to record a video in which she explained that she did not refuse to examine the patient. The head of the region warned the activist about the consequences of what happened. Later, there were reports that security forces came to Atayev.

The patient complained that the doctor refused to conduct an examination because her clothing was too tight

Patient Klinki complained on social networks that the clinic’s doctor, Evgenia Makeeva, refused to examine her because her clothes were too tight. The assistant to the Buinaksk deputy and blogger Gadzhimurat Ataev, who was previously convicted in Germany as an Islamic State recruiter, reacted to the situation (ISIS, ISIL, a terrorist organization banned in Russia). After serving a two-year sentence, he returned to Russia, changed his name to Khadzhimurad Khanov and took up public activities.

Blogger Gadzhimurat Ataev (Khadzhimurad Khanov) Frame: Telegram channel Baza

Ataev contacted the director of the clinic where Makeeva works and demanded to understand what had happened. Under pressure from a social activist, the doctor recorded a video in which she apologized and explained that she did not refuse to conduct the examination.

Head of Dagestan sharply criticizes social activist

The head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, defended the doctor and sharply criticized the blogger.

“The attacks of some pseudo-social activist with a vague biography on a doctor from Khasavyurt look like a real provocation,” he wrote. According to the head of the region, Atayev had no right to insult a woman doing her job.

“Who gave the right to threaten and stigmatize a person who, by the way, has nothing against Muslims? I fully support the doctor in this situation and guarantee her protection!” – Melikov promised and added that the social activist would face consequences.

Endocrinologist Evgenia Sergeevna Makeeva Frame: Telegram channel Base

Later, Ataev said that the security forces came to him, but he does not plan to voluntarily open the door to them. He also stated that in the situation with the doctor and the girl in a niqab, he tried to “eliminate the conflict as much as possible.”

By information Baza publication, Atayev was detained by employees of the Center for Countering Extremism. He is charged with illegal possession of weapons.