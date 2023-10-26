La Spezia – It happened on the stairs of the building where he lives with his parents, a few meters from the front door. A place that in theory should have been safe. Asia (not her real name) is just 10 years old and she sees the world with the innocence and beauty that only children are capable of. At least until a few weeks ago. Yes, because, according to the reconstruction of the Prosecutor’s Office and the police, the little girl was molested by a 34 year old man, of Bengali origins, who resides in his own condominium. The little girl, again according to the investigators’ theory, managed to free herself and prevent the man from moving forward. Then the story to the parents, the complaint, the moments of great tension inside the condominium where the presence of Bengali families, given the great diversity of culture, is not always experienced with the necessary serenity.

But, beyond any integration problems which perhaps in the end are just arguments like so many happen in every condominium in the city, there is a need to shed full light on the matter. To understand at least the perimeter justice can move. Today the name of the man born in Bangladesh is registered on the register of suspects on charges of sexual violence. The thirty-year-old, defended by lawyers Giuliana Feliciani and Valentina Sciaccaluga, he has not yet been questioned by the investigators, but the investigation will soon record a turning point: the prosecutor Federica Mariucci, who coordinates the police investigations, has presented a request for an evidentiary hearing, a legal institution that allows the acquisition of testimonies or elements of test even before the start of a possible trial. It is a crucial technical step. In which, if the request is accepted, the child will be heard in the presence of an expert in child psychology. The little girl, so far, has only recognized her alleged attacker in front of her police officers. Obviously, the complaint presented by the parents is also on the prosecutor’s table. But now the ball passes to the judge’s office for preliminary investigations which usually takes a few days to evaluate the documents and set the date of the evidentiary hearing. In the meantime, the policemen of the flying squad, directed by Alessandro Pescara Di Diana, continue to carry out the investigations ordered by the Prosecutor’s Office. Other neighbors will be interviewed to get a clear idea of ​​the context in which the incident occurred.

The suspect works in a shipyard in the city and, it should be highlighted, He has no criminal record. He is part of a community, the Bengali one, which is constantly growing in the city. Above all because it guarantees the workforce needed by the shipbuilding sector of which La Spezia, as is known, is an internationally recognized center of excellence. To get an idea of ​​how much the Bangladeshi community has grown in the province, it is enough to remember a data that recently emerged in the Bank of Italy’s report on money transfers: in 2022, Bangladeshi workers living in the La Spezia area began to send to their home country ‘origin something like 18 million euros. In second place in the report are community workers from the Dominican Republic who last year they sent 13 million 200 thousand euros home. —