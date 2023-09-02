Women line up while another votes on June 19, 2022 in Bogotá. Tiago Ramirez Baquero

Last July, the registration of candidates for the territorial elections in Colombia was closed. If it were about numbers, we could talk about an increasingly stronger, more consolidated participation of women. Of 132,553 people registered, 52,209 were women, that is, 39% of the total. But the numbers are not everything. The women who managed to register had to overcome many obstacles to be part of the lists and many more await them between now and October 29. In addition to receiving less funding and visibility by political parties, women must face a different type of violence, which seeks to make them abandon politics. Not only them, but also the other women who one day would like to occupy decision-making positions.

The mix of violence and politics is not new in Colombia. We usually think that this is the cost that must be borne by those who decide to jump into the arena. The temperance with which violence is responded to, which has now been transferred to the digital environment, is part of the qualities that those who decide to participate in politics must have. So ingrained is this belief that the women who were part of a Karisma investigation into digital violence in past congressional elections They said it was a necessary evil. When the violence they receive on social networks becomes unsustainable, they take a few days to rest and then return to campaign activities. Leaving social networks is not an option, unlike what happens with other visible women, such as journalistswho leave their accounts in the face of violence, the candidates cannot.

The women stay and do so alone, unaccompanied by the political parties or movements that support them or by state authorities. Some of them have received training from international organizations on marketing political, but in general they must take charge of their social networks and devise their own response protocols. In this work, the economic capacity of the woman comes into play: if she is someone with years of experience, who has already held public positions, she will be able to hire someone to help her assume the psychological impact of the attacks and the burden of her social networks. , to decide which messages to answer and which battles to fight. The rest, generally those who have just entered the political exercise, do not have help, nor do they know who to turn to when they receive some violence.

Despite the efforts to build care protocols and hotlines, there is no clear picture of the concrete actions that women can take to report an assault. None of the women or their communication teams we spoke to know who to turn to. They do not know who is responsible for processing their complaints in the matches or their complaints to the authorities when they feel threatened. They also do not know the tools of the platforms to report the inconveniences.

That loneliness is deafening in a scenario in which women politicians see their abilities questioned over and over again as a form of aggression, which reinforces that only men can hold public office. They are also alone in the face of threats to their integrity and that of their family, which are easily dismissed by the authorities because they occur on the Internet, or in the face of attempts to manipulate information, for example, when they are accused of belonging to armed groups or intimate videos circulate that they have not recorded. All this, ultimately, has the objective of delegitimizing them as possible representatives of the community. The catalog of aggressions is extensive and is always individual for each woman. Digital violence adapts to cause the desired damage.

What can we do?

Is there anything to do in these two remaining months of the campaign? In addition to taking the violence that occurs on the internet seriously, the commitment of political parties and movements to make visible the women who are part of their lists and allocate resources to train them on digital security, as well as having support when they suffer violence, is what minimum. Using the existing norms to ensure comprehensive reparation and the gender perspective in the complaint processes should be a promise of authorities such as the CNE and the Judicial Branch. Social media platforms must create differential policies for the care of these women and disseminate the results of those policies once the elections are over.

The road ahead is long and full of obstacles such as a lack of political will and gender prejudice. Structural solutions are needed, because violence, derived from discrimination against women, is not alleviated by eliminating specific publications or banning speeches on the internet. Hopefully the statutory law on political violence that is reviewing the Constitutional Courthe assist in the construction, while safeguarding the rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

The work of Fundación Karisma in the development of digital security and privacy workshops for leaders, human rights defenders and political women in the territory has taught us about ways to mitigate the risks of digital violence, without implying that when violence occurs it’s because the victim didn’t take enough action. Trying to use different social networks for political life and social life is a good starting point. Avoiding sharing private information such as family photos or the exact location where they are also helps. Preparing the family not to respond to questions about political life and responding only to positive comments and not to provocations are other ways to limit the negative effects of posts. Reporting abusive profiles on social networks and messaging services is possible. Finally, having strong passwords, a double authentication system and avoiding leaving data on public computers can also avoid problems.

Catalina Moreno Arocha She is the coordinator of Social Inclusion at the Karisma Foundation, an organization that seeks that digital technologies protect and advance fundamental human rights and promote social justice. She is a lawyer and has worked in the Constitutional Court and as an advocacy advisor on gender issues.

