Friday, July 12, 2024
Harassment | Laura Hakamäki, who lives in Pikku Huopalahti, Helsinki, woke up to a loud shake and was shocked

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2024
in World Europe
Harassment | Laura Hakamäki, who lives in Pikku Huopalahti, Helsinki, woke up to a loud shake and was shocked
Pikkku Huopalahti is tormented by a series of “grit-like” menial works, which arouses concern and fear in the residents.

Laura Haramäki and Sirpa Hara took pictures of the damage to their homes. Picture: Reader’s photo

Anette Partonen HS

Little Huopalahti an extraordinary series of small works is underway.

Someone or some people are excited to break the windows of the apartments. One of the victims was a local resident Scythe Hara.

A round stone flew in through his window in the middle of the night, broke the glass and got stuck between the blinds. Hara woke up to the sound. The experience was terrifying.

