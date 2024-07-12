Harassment | Laura Hakamäki, who lives in Pikku Huopalahti, Helsinki, woke up to a loud shake and was shocked

Harassment|Pikkku Huopalahti is tormented by a series of “grit-like” menial works, which arouses concern and fear in the residents.

Laura Haramäki and Sirpa Hara took pictures of the damage to their homes.

Anette Partonen HS

13:09 | Updated 14:34

Little Huopalahti an extraordinary series of small works is underway.

Someone or some people are excited to break the windows of the apartments. One of the victims was a local resident Scythe Hara.

A round stone flew in through his window in the middle of the night, broke the glass and got stuck between the blinds. Hara woke up to the sound. The experience was terrifying.