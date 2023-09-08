Harassment | “I’ve been asked to sit on my face” – Customer service representatives talk about the rude behavior of male customers

Based on HS’s survey, especially many young women have to face harassment in customer service work. Respondents often say that they become depressed in harassment situations and find it difficult to intervene.

Teasing, dating requests and sharing a phone number. Backside slapping, breast commenting and waiting outside the workplace after the shift.

Among other things, customer service employees in the capital region have such experiences with harassment at work.

According to Pami, the service industry trade union, the amount of sexual harassment encountered in customer service work has already been high growing for a long time. HS published on Tuesday an opinion piecein which the nickname “Satisfied cashier” said that she had to listen to double-minded insinuations in her work, among other things.

In connection with the case, HS collected the experiences of other customer service agents about harassment. The commenters appear anonymous in the story, but their identity is known to the editor.

Answers based on this, harassment occurs in many workplaces, such as grocery stores, restaurants and hotels. Most often, the harasser is a man.

In particular, asking for a phone number and asking for a date were repeated in the respondents’ experiences. Many people find them oppressive, because sometimes a negative answer is not accepted, and the customer may be left complaining about the matter or even waiting for an employee outside the store.

Some respondents have taken to wearing the ring on the left ring finger to reduce harassment. One woman felt that she received respect from clients only when they thought she was another man’s “property”.

Many respondents say that harassment situations usually come up so suddenly that they don’t necessarily know how to react to them. In addition, in the role of a customer service person, dealing with harassment often feels more difficult than in your free time.

One 20-year-old respondent says that he even thanked men who gave unwanted “compliments” a couple of times. Another respondent, on the other hand, often says that he thinks in advance how he plans to deal with the next case of harassment, but when the situation comes, he becomes completely paralyzed.

The monthly supplement published on the weekend about the same theme an extensive article, where three high school girls kept a harassment diary. One of the girls said that she regularly encounters harassment in her customer service work and that she finds it difficult to intervene.

“ “I’ve been asked to sit on my face and on my lap, I’ve been asked if I’d go with the price of shopping and asked what I like in bed”

19 years old A woman from Helsinki has worked through a rental company in grocery stores around Helsinki and says that she has encountered harassment at work numerous times.

The woman does not appear in the story by name because she is afraid that talking about the subject will increase the harassment, and she is also criticizing her employer. He was interviewed by phone and his identity is known to HS.

According to the woman, she has heard “really rough and dirty things” at work, especially from middle-aged men.

“I’ve been asked to sit on my face and lap, I’ve been asked if I’d go along with the price of the purchases and asked what I like in bed,” he says.

Customers have also asked the woman on several occasions when she gets off work and where she lives. The woman says that she looks quite young for her age, which according to her makes the harassment even more gruesome.

According to the woman, obscene “joking” related to cigarette packs is particularly common. For example, one cigarette brand offers a hard or soft pack, and the salesperson must ask which one the customer wants.

“The same customer has answered my question on several occasions that he thinks which one would feel more stone than snow,” says the woman.

“One time I ran out of soft bags, and I gave her a hard one. To that, the customer stated that now the girl knew what she liked.”

According to the woman, similar situations usually come up so unexpectedly that she doesn’t necessarily know how to react to them. Once, however, he was encouraged to tell a customer that his behavior was unacceptable.

“The guy said sorry, I didn’t realize you didn’t like jokes.”

the survey based on the answers, commenting on the appearance or body parts of customer service staff is common.

A woman from Helsinki, who worked in a store in her twenties, says that once when she was correcting her posture, an older man had said that “just stretch more girl, it’s nice to watch when your breasts bulge out”. According to the same respondent, when the change fell under the shelves, he was asked to “spill a little more”.

It was also disturbing behavior when a male customer asked a 20-year-old woman working in a photography shop to develop pictures of the customer’s genitalia and, according to the woman, wanted to give one of them to her as a souvenir.

A woman from Helsinki who works in a clothing store, on the other hand, says that sometimes men entering the fitting booth leave the door open on purpose and start undressing in front of the salesperson.

The majority of those who responded to the survey were young women, but a few men who had experienced harassment also responded to the survey. For example, the porter of a bar in Helsinki says that women have touched his beard and behind without permission, and there have also been direct suggestions from customers to have sex.

The respondent, who works in a clothing store, says that sometimes customers leave the curtain of the fitting booth open on purpose, which seems distressing to the seller.

Interviewed by HS A 19-year-old woman says that she has received almost no support from her work community in situations of harassment.

Because he works on a zero-hours contract in different stores, colleagues are constantly changing and there are hardly any supervisors. According to him, the times when he has brought the harassment to the attention of, for example, older colleagues, the matter has mostly been downplayed.

“A colleague just stated that it’s because you’re still so young. That you just wait, and the parental harassment will stop.”

The woman hopes that employers would take harassment more seriously and that preventing it would not be left on the shoulders of individual employees. He says that he is constantly thinking about changing jobs and does not want to end up working in the service industry in the future.

“Harassment gets under the skin every time. It feels so bad when men exercise power over me and I just have to continue serving customers on the side,” says the woman.

“It would be nice to be able to go to work without being seen as just a sexual object.”