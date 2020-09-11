Alexei Agranovich is certain that no critical course of might be dropped at the correct stage with out a cultural part. He believes that fashionable Russia has given the world not so many discoveries for it to talk our language. And he predicts that the instances will come when the human reproductive operate will turn out to be unimportant. The actor advised Izvestia about this, summing up the outcomes of the competition “Fringe of the World”.

– The “Fringe of the World” competition in Sakhalin was held in a brand new format: half on-line, half offline. How do you charge the outcome?

– Fairly optimistic. When it comes to the variety of visits, if we depend the views on the net, this yr’s movie screenings are main compared with all earlier ones. The actual fact that the competition befell signifies that it’s alive, individuals nonetheless went to the cinema. Though the allotted quotas in cinemas, restricted because of the pandemic, weren’t stuffed, this outcome can be necessary for the South Sakhalin cinemas, they have been nearly the primary to open within the nation, however individuals don’t go there very a lot. There aren’t any highly effective releases, and there’s a psychological barrier that we are attempting to assist overcome.

– What duties does the competition resolve right this moment?

– The principle one is to advertise the event of regional tradition on the whole and cinematography specifically. As we speak tradition as an instrument of social coverage is an underestimated and unfairly pale phenomenon. I’m certain that it’s unattainable to ascertain any critical course of and convey it to the correct stage with out a cultural part. Tradition is how an individual involves the office, how he works, what he carries in himself. Therefore, it could have an effect on the standard of life. We have to discuss this not solely on the stage of the area during which we have been fortunate to work, but additionally on a nationwide scale.

– For this you’ve gotten launched a format of discussions?

– Together with. One of many speak exhibits was referred to as “Time Distinction” and was dedicated to the connection between cinema and areas. We’re glad that key audio system have come to us: from the Minister of Tradition of Russia to the heads of significant movie colleges.

It is usually necessary for us that our workshops labored all through the competition: we made an exhibition mission, filmed so much, outlined plans for the following yr. It needs to be understood that there are additionally two youth festivals on Sakhalin. Considered one of them is sort of younger – the “Recreation of Mild” was invented and is being made by Sakhalin youngsters. We tried to reserve it to the final, however the order of Rospotrebnadzor dominated out mass occasions for youngsters earlier than the New 12 months. Happily, we managed to incorporate one of many guys’ initiatives within the “World’s Finish” canvas in order that they didn’t have the sensation that the yr was wasted.

Picture: Maxim Fedorov Alexey Agranovich talking on the opening of the movie competition “Fringe of the World”

– You talked about a sure uncertainty in regards to the future. Do you imply the appearing occupation?

– Sure, particularly work within the theater. In the course of the pandemic, it turned out that you are able to do with out it: there isn’t any theater for six months, and folks stay – and nothing. Nothing occurred to them on this separation. An inner alarm arises: bookstores are closed, alcoholic drinks are open. You’ll be able to one way or the other do with out books, however you possibly can’t do with out alcohol. Basically, we stay in a really unusual time. All this COVID, new ethics, gender points essentially change our concepts about how life works. All this, from my viewpoint, testifies to some evolutionary leap of such a organic species as man.

– Soar up or down?

– It isn’t identified the place our soar is directed. Should you suppose from the viewpoint of Darwinian idea, the transition from ape to man is sort of a step ahead. Furthermore, any nice ape is 4 instances bodily stronger than an individual. We can not but notice and perceive every little thing that’s occurring to us – an individual is restricted in his capabilities. Even such a singular organ because the mind will not be used at full capability.

With the appearance of the “quantity” we bought the chance to be concurrently in a number of locations of the globe. However on this digital world, it grew to become clear how ineffective an individual is. The learnability of synthetic intelligence is tons of of hundreds of instances extra environment friendly. On this case, the pc solely wants electrical energy, it doesn’t have to be fed, handled …

– Does he want one other laptop to create a social unit and get a 3rd laptop?

– Sure, and also you need not settle him wherever! Man doesn’t develop on this means, and there’s a feeling that we have now reached some form of our restrict. On the premise of our mind, this “system block”, programs are created hundreds of instances extra highly effective. It is usually doable to modernize one of many primary human capabilities – replica. Take two cells, select them accurately, so {that a} assured wholesome little one seems.

Shot from the movie “Acid” Picture: PROvzglyad

– We’re already making assured steps on this route.

– Sure, however IVF is simply step one. If humanity has the chance not solely to have kids, planting the most effective genes in them, but additionally to ensure a hundred percent security of its offspring for 9 months, whereas the fetus grows, then in a couple of generations the bulk will select this specific methodology. Which means the sexual operate inherent in our genome, or reasonably its reproductive activity, will change.

I don’t perceive what sort of life to arrange my little one for right this moment. I do know for certain that the expertise of my ancestors was relevant in my life, however within the lives of my kids it is going to be utilized to a lesser extent, every little thing has modified, and there’s no level in opposing these processes.

All the time in such instances I cite for instance the regulation on swear phrases. We banned it in public area. However which one? Stroll previous any college, previous youngsters, hearken to how they speak.

– Do you suppose you want a mat?

– Wanted, not wanted – that is reasoning on the stage of whether or not unhealthy climate is required. She is. The extra you demonize this vocabulary, the extra curiosity it evokes. Mate has been banned for nearly 20 years. So what? You can not take away from an individual the language during which he speaks. There are humorous individuals who suppose they’ll deal with the weather and one way or the other manipulate them.

– I’m extra afraid that there’s a lot of overseas vocabulary within the Russian language.

– Certainly, not excellent. However all the principle achievements of mankind right this moment are usually not created with us. The Web was not invented in Russia, due to this fact, all terminology will not be ours. In fact, you possibly can enter the Orthodox Web and say not “avatar”, however “face”. Nevertheless it’s higher to turn out to be a part of the progress your self. The Russian phrase “sputnik” is thought all around the world, it has turn out to be worldwide. Our activity is to supply the world with a singular product, and never complain that there are enemies round who need to destroy us.

Picture: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

– On September 11, Kinotavr, the principle competition of Russian cinema, opens. I do know that you’re directing the opening and shutting ceremonies. Open the key, what might be there?

– For the opening ceremony, we tried to give you a narrative that will be related, we wished to type out a brand new ethic. In the long run, they nonetheless pushed this subject slightly to the aspect …

– What’s the subject?

– The Harvey Weinstein Story. This complete state of affairs raises many questions for me. I perceive that he’s a foul particular person, however ship him to jail for twenty-four years? In spite of everything, the court docket didn’t even take into account every case individually. On the identical time, I see younger individuals who suppose in a different way from me. I can not and shouldn’t convert them to my religion, they already understand this world otherwise, they’ve a unique, actually new ethics.

– Is there any harassment within the home movie trade? I ask our actresses in the event that they have been supplied intercourse in trade for a task? Everybody says, they are saying, God took away.

– Certainly we even have it. However, from my viewpoint, this isn’t about bribes, not about tips on how to enhance materials well-being with the assistance of your social or skilled place. It is truly about intercourse.

– About intercourse for an influential man?

– And for a person, but additionally for a girl. Harassment is about submission, and submission can be about intercourse. It would not work so linearly: “In order for you a lead function, do that, present it.” Should you substitute intercourse with cash – give me 10 thousand {dollars}, I will take you off, every little thing instantly turns into clear. There may be cash, I gave it – I starred, there isn’t any cash – a bummer. Should you suppose that is dishonest, file a lawsuit. The place is the fabric part of this query in the case of intercourse? It appears to be current someplace, however initially it’s extra about human nature, about domination.

You see, the tradition of refusal, particularly of a girl to a person, has not developed a lot for millennia resulting from a sure means – a person has at all times been the one who makes the ultimate selections. A person is a warrior, and a girl takes care of household and residential. And 100 years haven’t handed since ladies started to obtain critical professions, to play a unique function in society than that which the patriarchal mannequin of social order prescribed to her.

We nonetheless have ideas of feminine and male professions. However the skill to say “no” is an inner human proper no matter gender. All through the historical past of mankind, ladies have been denied this proper. It’s tough to say “no”, particularly if there are traditions, dependancy and bought abilities: sure, I don’t need to, however that is the proper factor to do. And males do not at all times have the power to say no …