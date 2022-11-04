Harassment | “I guess you can congratulate me now?” Coworkers torment a woman who is not pregnant with questions

HS asked the readers about their experiences with stressful pregnancy questions. According to Väestöliitto’s special expert Anna Koko, it should be self-evident to everyone that a job seeker cannot be asked about pregnancy or having children in a job interview.

“Come closer so I can pat my stomach.” Female, 32

“Well, I guessed a bit when I watched you in that video… or I don’t mean that you look like a pig!” Woman, 29

Many women have to experience intrusive and distressing questions regarding pregnancy – even if they are not necessarily pregnant.

HS asked readers to share their experiences on the subject. The survey received a total of 44 responses, and they ranged from unintentionally unpleasant comments to direct discrimination and sexual harassment. The article contains quotes only from respondents whose identity is known to HS.

In the answers various situations linked to working life are emphasized. One of these situations was a job interview.

“I am the CEO of a company in Finland, and my superior from the parent company (a 40-year-old Swedish man) asked me when I signed the CEO contract if and when I was going to have children. I laughed at the stupid question and answered that I don’t know. He asked the same question again half a year later, and then I told him that I wasn’t having children because I wanted to stop such antics. However, my supervisor continued and asked if my husband agreed.” Female, 36

“In a job interview: Do you have a family or are you planning to get pregnant in the near future?” Woman, 37

Population Union specialist Anna Koko according to this, it is self-evident that a job seeker may not be asked about pregnancy or having children during a job interview.

“In a job interview, you can only ask about work-related matters. The recruiter’s private life does not belong to the employer in a job search situation. You may not ask about it, and the job seeker is not obliged to answer such questions.”

Kokko, who specializes in reconciling work and family and issues of equality in working life, reminds us that in a job interview, the employer can bring up, for example, what the working hours of the workplace sound like in the applicant’s life situation.

But it should be clear to the employer that the job seeker cannot ask about the family situation – not even after the official interview.

“Awareness of what can and cannot be asked has increased. Can anyone really claim anymore that they didn’t know that you can’t ask about having children in a job interview?” Koko asks.

“If this happens, then the employer already has deficiencies in competence.”

Awareness despite the increase, putting job seekers and employees in an unequal position due to pregnancy or childbirth is still common in Finnish working life.

This can be seen, for example, from the calls to the equality commissioner’s helpline about working life, more than half of which concern discrimination based on pregnancy or family leave.

In HS’s survey, comments related to pregnancy or having children in working life were not limited to job interviews only.

“I have been in the same workplace for about three years. In these few years, I’ve been asked five times so far if I’m pregnant, most recently last week: ‘I guess you can congratulate me now?’ One of the questioners himself stated after his question that ‘you should never ask these things, but it just seemed that way’. The record has been set by my subordinate, who has already asked about it twice. The questions are probably partly related to my life situation, my body shape and the clothes I wear, and every time the question feels really bad.” Female, 32

“An older male colleague has asked me several times in different contexts if I’m pregnant or hinted that I should be soon, since the wedding was a year ago. The questions have been asked in the presence of other people, in work situations and slightly as a joke.” Female, 33

The size according to other situations in the workplace and especially in informal contexts, it is difficult to give any unequivocal instructions on when to ask about pregnancy and when not to.

However, he considers the situations described in the answers to HS’s survey to be very offensive.

“Little comments about why a person is not already pregnant or whether she would be pregnant when her belly has grown are not relevant at all,” says Kokko.

Kokko reminds us that such a working atmosphere is certainly not desirable, where you cannot talk about an employee’s pregnancy or other matters of private life under any circumstances.

“However, the ball should be with the pregnant woman so that she opens the game and tells about her pregnancy when she feels she is ready.”

He adds that there are several places where you can report discrimination encountered in working life. If you can’t or don’t want to tell your superior, you can contact, for example, a workplace trustee, trade union or equality commissioner.

“An equal working life is in everyone’s interest,” says Kokko.

Kokko reminds that childlessness can also be a really painful place for a father or another parent.

“The most miserable questions have been about why the child hasn’t come before. The worst questioners in this field are the relatives, as if the relationship opens up some magical right and the pregnancy removes the fact that infertility is a very private and sometimes painful thing. Maybe the questions would have gone away if I had told about involuntary childlessness, which is not related to age but has always existed.” Male, 37

Also in situations where alcohol was refused, distressing questions were repeated.

“‘Are you pregnant?’ That’s what a former student asked in the middle of a night out, when I was drinking a non-alcoholic drink. I stated that the question was very impolite. “You don’t have to answer if you don’t want to,” said the defense. Female, 34

“Finally, at this point, it would be good to check your own assumptions about the reasons for using or not using alcohol,” says Kokko.

“Does anyone need to explain the matter in either direction anymore, if they use or don’t use alcohol?”

Particularly questions about pregnancy were distressing for respondents who had gained weight due to illness or medication.

“Due to the medication, I had gained a lot of weight in a short time. In the backyard, a female neighbor said, ‘you’re still in one piece’. After thinking for a while, I said ‘yes’ and left. I was embarrassed when I realized that she assumed the child would be born soon, even though she wasn’t even pregnant. It was a terrible feeling and I felt like I didn’t want to see him anymore.” Female, 43

“I have endometriosis. Unfortunately, endometriosis causes both infertility and abdominal swelling symptoms, which are often mistaken for a pregnancy belly. It is really painful to suffer from infertility at the same time and to have to face suspicions of pregnancy.” Female, 41

“The ideal situation would be that when answering, you would find constructive and sharp words in that situation. Often, it would be most clear that such things would be talked about and they would become clear,” says Kokko.

“I emphasize that no one has to say or talk about it more than they want to.”

More the reader described that relatives or acquaintances became too familiar.

“At the beginning of pregnancy, my mother-in-law analyzes the shape of the stomach with every look. From the shape, he concluded that a girl is coming, since the stomach is so big and wide. I was really happy about the pregnancy and satisfied with my appearance, but the review felt bad.” Woman, 37

“The store cashier asked if I was pregnant when he reportedly noticed that roundness in the stomach area.” Female, 26

Such situations can be unintentionally unpleasant but also really sensitive. There are also a lot of differences between generations. Kokko emphasizes again that no one has to put up with things that are offensive.

“The older generations should be aware that there is a limit to what can be asked. Throws like this do not belong in a customer service situation. Both parties should feel good about them.”