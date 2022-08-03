Harassment | “I don’t go to almost any evening parties anymore” – Parliamentary assistants talk about the harassment they have experienced in politics

HS asked the parliamentary assistants if they had any experience of harassment. The experiences ranged from unauthorized touching to sexually suggestive comments.
At night phone calls, sexually suggestive comments, unauthorized touching.
Haunting situations in the elevator, inappropriate pictures, being followed at the parliament’s little Christmas parties.
Among other things, current parliamentary assistants and employees of parliamentary groups have similar experiences of harassment and harassing behavior directed at them by other politicians.
